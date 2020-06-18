‘Trump comes off like a needy supplicant’ in Bolton’s book – told Xi ‘I miss you’ and ‘make sure I win’: report
A scathing review of an un-redacted copy of John Bolton’s soon-to-be released book about his time in the Trump White House reveals “why the White House tried to keep Trump’s words secret,” Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman writes. Those words “are deeply embarrassing and illustrate Trump’s naked politicization of America’s foreign policy.”
The copy of Bolton’s new tell-all memoir that Sherman saw has “deeply embarrassing” passages the Trump White House demanded be removed.
Just how embarrassing?
“Bolton renders Trump’s interactions with President Xi in vivid detail. In the passages, Trump comes off like a needy supplicant,” Sherman reveals.
In one passage passage, “Bolton writes that Trump told Xi on a phone call ahead of their G20 meeting: ‘I miss you,’ and then said, ‘this is totally up to you, but the most popular thing I’ve ever been involved with is making a deal with China.… Making a deal with China would be a very popular thing for me.’ ”
Trump’s ask is even more crudely shocking when you read Trump’s specific language. “Make sure I win,” Trump allegedly told Xi during a dinner at the G20 conference in Osaka, Japan last summer. “I will probably win anyway, so don’t hurt my farms.… Buy a lot of soybeans and wheat and make sure we win.”
It appears these un-redacted items are what the Trump White House has said are classified.
GOP strategists go on profane rants about Trump’s campaign as they panic about 2020 ‘wipeout’
Several anonymous Republican strategists who spoke with Vice News this week spoke in dire and profane terms about President Donald Trump's prospects for winning the 2020 election.
All the strategists interviewed by Vice said that they've been seeing Trump's approval numbers plunge in states across the country, which they warned would lead to a massive defeat this fall unless things started changing drastically.
John Cornyn faces outcry after questioning idea of systemic racism
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has faced a barrage of criticism from Texas and national Democrats in recent days for his comments and questions about racism made during a hearing over how to overhaul the country's criminal justice system in the wake of Minneapolis resident George Floyd's death at the hands of police.
Cornyn, a Republican who is up for reelection in the fall, seemed to question in the hearing whether isolated acts of police misconduct ought to be characterized as signs of systemic racism within all police departments and among police officers. The two Democrats who are locked in a battle for their party's nomination released highly critical statements on the state's senior senator, saying Cornyn didn't understand the idea of broader systemic issues in policing and other public institutions harming black people.