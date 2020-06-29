Trump criticizes Princeton’s decision to remove Woodrow Wilson’s name from school

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday night to claim that the bombshell report about Russia offering a bounty for the heads of American troops in Afghanistan was probably fake news, and that his intelligence advisers deemed it "not credible." But now the GOP is getting a briefing on it.

"Intel just reported to me that they did not find this info credible, and therefore did not report it to me or @VP. Possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax, maybe by the Fake News @nytimesbooks, wanting to make Republicans look bad!!!" he tweeted.

Trump's former acting Director of National Intelligence from Feb. 20 to May 26 also said that he'd never heard the report, though reports from the New York Times said that spies and commandos knew about the information back in January of 2020, so it's possible Grenell wasn't there yet. Joseph Maguire was briefly the acting DNI for Trump from Aug. 16, 2019 to Feb 20, 2020.