Trump criticizes Princeton’s decision to remove Woodrow Wilson’s name from school
President Donald Trump on Monday entered the fray over renaming institutions, tweeting out his opposition to Princeton University removing former President Woodrow Wilson’s name from its school of public policy.Trump likened the Wilson decision to recent calls to remove actor John Wayne’s name from the international airport in Orange County, California.Can anyone believe that Princeton just dropped the name of Woodrow Wilson from their highly respected policy center. Now the Do Nothing Democrats want to take off the name John Wayne from an airport. Incredible stupidity!— Donald J. Trump (@real…
White House to hold briefing for House Republicans on Russian bounty story — Trump says ‘isn’t credible’
President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday night to claim that the bombshell report about Russia offering a bounty for the heads of American troops in Afghanistan was probably fake news, and that his intelligence advisers deemed it "not credible." But now the GOP is getting a briefing on it.
"Intel just reported to me that they did not find this info credible, and therefore did not report it to me or @VP. Possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax, maybe by the Fake News @nytimesbooks, wanting to make Republicans look bad!!!" he tweeted.
Trump's former acting Director of National Intelligence from Feb. 20 to May 26 also said that he'd never heard the report, though reports from the New York Times said that spies and commandos knew about the information back in January of 2020, so it's possible Grenell wasn't there yet. Joseph Maguire was briefly the acting DNI for Trump from Aug. 16, 2019 to Feb 20, 2020.
‘Absurd’: Kayleigh McEnany refuses to say if Trump is happy the South lost the Civil War
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday declined to say if President Donald Trump is pleased about the outcome of the U.S. Civil War.
At a White House briefing, one reporter asked about Trump's position on the Civil War after he recently tweeted a "white power" video and threatened to prosecute protesters who vandalized Confederate-era statues.
"There's a national conversation going on right now about the proper place of the symbols of the Confederacy," the reporter explained. "The president has repeatedly inserted himself into this debate. And I think a lot of people are trying to understand what his view of memorializing the Confederacy is."
WATCH: Louisiana pastor names and shames parishioners for staying home during COVID-19 crisis
A video, discovered on YouTube by the Friendly Atheist's Hemant Mehta, shows a pastor in Sugartown, Louisiana naming and shaming absent parishioners of his church for not showing up for his live sermons during the coronavirus pandemic, and then warning they "must be faithful to the House of God."
In the video filmed at the Sugartown United Pentecostal Church on Sunday, Pastor Tim Deason haranguing attendees, saying that he expects their children to also attend Sunday school, but first he called out the those who stayed home by naming them one-by-one, pointing out that one family was on vacation while complaining that another's children were not attending.