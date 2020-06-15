Trump says he has ‘never had an empty seat’ at his rallies — but photos show otherwise
President Donald Trump on Monday repeated a debunked claim about attendance as his campaign rallies.
“We’ve never had an empty seat,” Trump claimed.
As CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale noted, that claim is false.
"We've never had an empty seat," said Trump, who has had empty seats at multiple events.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 15, 2020
Trump made the same claim earlier this month. And last August.
But photos show otherwise:
Empty seats at Pennsylvania rally give the lie to Trump’s claim of ‘record breaking’ crowd https://t.co/YfvsCGWito pic.twitter.com/LkACrRB92m
— Raw Story (@RawStory) April 30, 2017
Empty seats in New Hampshire last evening at Trump’s rally.
When you’ve lost “The South of the North”….. pic.twitter.com/zh2z07XGSJ
— Diana (@DMR09) August 16, 2019
Reports of Trump Nashville Rally having a LOT of empty seats, especially compared to the protest outside…see for yourself. #Resist pic.twitter.com/vyJxJtfO4E
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 16, 2017
Striking to see empty seats at rally for Trump, who fills stadiums to the gills.
Local police tell me 8k; Trump packed 10k here in April. pic.twitter.com/uTG0PioObn
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 11, 2016
Empty seats in first level of Trump rally in Milwaukee. There's a whole mostly empty balcony upstairs too pic.twitter.com/3pq31rCpR4
— Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) April 4, 2016
Lots of empty seats at this first Trump rally pic.twitter.com/OoohdcS2DQ
— Jill Colvin (@colvinj) February 1, 2016