Trump’s campaign manager did not vote for him over Hillary Clinton: report

On Friday, CBS News reported that Brad Parscale, the 2016 Trump campaign social media director and the head of the 2020 Trump campaign, did not actually vote for Trump in 2016.
“Brad Parscale, Donald Trump’s campaign manager, did not vote for President Trump in 2016. In fact, he didn’t vote in the general election at all, according to election records obtained by CBS News,” reported Arden Farhi, Nicole Sganga, Sara Cook, and Eleanor Watson. “Bexar County, Texas Election Department documents show Parscale, then a San Antonio resident, voted in the 2016 primary but not in the general election. He did cast a ballot in the 2012 and 2018 federal elections. And his 2018 vote was submitted by mail.”
Asked for comment, Parscale blamed the lapse on mail-in voting — which Trump has repeatedly and baselessly said is responsible for widespread fraud.
“In 2016, I was in New York working to elect Donald Trump and encountered a series of problems receiving my absentee ballot from Texas and missed the deadline,” said Parscale. “Just further proof that vote-by-mail is not the flawless solution Democrats and the media pretend it is.”
Parscale’s tenure on the campaign has become increasingly contentious, with Trump growing frustrated with him over his poor polling and recent news reports suggesting he is buying luxury cars and yachts as he works on Trump’s re-election.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.