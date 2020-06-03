Trump’s ‘inspection’ excuse for bunker visit sets off howls of laughter

President Donald Trump denied reports that he was whisked away to the White House’s underground bunker, and his excuse prompted widespread ridicule.

The president insisted he only went to down to the bunker for a brief Friday-night inspection, adding that he’d visited the bunker only “two and a half times,” but his claims didn’t fly with many social media users.

Like that time my husband and his buddies went to a strip club, they were only there for an inspection. #BunkerTrump https://t.co/agw3YguJJj — Iva Rogers (@IvaARogers) June 3, 2020

"two and a half" What the hell is a half time? 🤷🏾#BunkerInspector — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) June 3, 2020

Next time your spouse catches you cheating, you can just say: "I may have been between someone else's legs, but it was 'more for an inspection' and 'I was there for a tiny, short little period of time.'" — NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) June 3, 2020

He's such an enormous baby it's absurd — Grudge of Whales (@grudging1) June 3, 2020

Dear Donald, @realDonaldTrump “Inspecting” the bunker is below your pay grade. “Inspecting” the burned-out toilet facility in Lafayette Park is below Secretary @EsperDoD ‘s pay grade. If those of you with stewardship of our government have nothing better to do, RESIGN. — mollyswordmcdonough 🏡 (@mollysmcdonough) June 3, 2020

“An inspection”, seriously, he’s going with that lie?? — Char (@Saltlifeismine) June 3, 2020

"Lots of angry people outside…maybe I'll just mosey on down to the bunker and make sure we have enough gummy bears and diet coke for the apocalypse." — Coconut Actual (@VirtualMittens) June 3, 2020

If it remains unused why does it need so many inspections? 🤔 — Abolish the GOP (@RageInNY) June 3, 2020

“Donnie two and a half scoops” — Louise (@clwtweet) June 3, 2020

….at like, 11:00 pm. As one does. Yep. Does he not realize that this makes him look so much weaker than a bunker ever would? — Lanaaaaa (@LAnatra_) June 3, 2020

I'm sure he does all his own bunker inspections. Inspecting it for what? Bunkeriness? Hideability? — Adam Barone (@APBarone) June 3, 2020

Civil rights protesters show up at the White House fence. Trump: “Unrelated to this situation, I heard there’s a bunker here. Let’s take some executive time to go tour it, like right now, right now, right now now now now! Go! Run! Every man for yourself! Forget Eric!” — Mike Dorsey 😷 (@DorseyFilm) June 3, 2020

Why would he need to inspect it? What expertise does he have in "bunker knowing?" — Beth Hansen (@Erdos_4) June 3, 2020

I always inspect my bunker at night. — Dan Conners (@philsfan34) June 3, 2020

Part of his job also include detailing the White House as well as maintenance? — ProjectPeezy🥀 (@ThatdudePeezy) June 3, 2020

