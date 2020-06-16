UAW demands congressional inquiry into Facebook over the word ‘unionize’
Facebook says it was a mistake. But the UAW and AFL-CIO say it is censorship and illegal.Here’s what happened: On June 10, Facebook had a work session about a new tool on its Workplace platform, which is an employee communications system similar to Microsoft Teams.Facebook leaders discussed that the tool could provide content control, designed for administrators to cut down on bullying and harassment. One example given by Facebook as a topic employers might like to block using the tool was the word “unionize.”The suggestion outraged the UAW and AFL-CIO unions and prompted the UAW on Monday to …
Latest Headlines
How to be an effective ally in the fight against racism
SAN DIEGO — For the past few weeks, many black people have noticed their phones lighting up a little bit more.White friends, coworkers and acquaintances are checking up in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. And oftentimes, the “how are you doing” question is followed by another: “How can I help?”Their advice: Just start.“One of the first things that came to mind was #ThisTimeItsWhitePeoplesWork,” said Jimmer Bolden, a black member of The Unity Center, who has been helping lead dialogues with white congregants who want to be allies in the fight against racism.“It’s always been black people’... (more…)
Breaking Banner
North Korea blows up liaison office used for talks with South Korea
North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border on Tuesday, after days of increasingly virulent rhetoric from Pyongyang.
The demolition came after Kim Yo Jong -- the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un -- said at the weekend the "useless north-south joint liaison office" would soon be seen "completely collapsed".
South Korean television pictures showed smoke rising from a long-shuttered industrial zone just across the border in Kaesong, where the office was set up less than two years ago.
Analysts say Pyongyang may be seeking to manufacture a crisis to increase pressure on Seoul while nuclear negotiations with Washington are at a standstill.
Breaking Banner
How Donald Trump is using America’s fear of Black men to destroy the anti-racism coalition
Donald Trump is such a cunning politician. He knows the kumbaya moment taking place in America right now will not last forever.He realizes that this multiracial alliance is fragile, because anything that has to do with race always is. Before George Floyd could be laid to rest last week, cracks already were forming in our cohesive platform.While we were basking in the excitement of white, black and brown people marching in lockstep over Floyd’s killing, Trump was busy looking for fractures.He found two very quickly. First, it was the looters. Now it’s the volatile phrase “defund the police.”Bot... (more…)