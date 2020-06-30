US entertainment legend Carl Reiner dead at 98
Carl Reiner, a revered and versatile comedy entertainer who won nine Emmies and stayed active into the 1990s with roles in movies such as the “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise, has died at the age of 98.
Showbiz friends of the writer, actor, director and producer confirmed his death, which news reports said came Monday night of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills.
For many Americans, the Bronx-born Reiner was perhaps best known for the 1960s TV sitcom “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” which he created and performed in as an irascible comedian. It won five Emmies.
In his early years Reiner worked with comedy legends such as Syd Caesar and Mel Brooks, a close friend. In one hugely popular skit with the latter, Reiner played a straight man interviewer to Brooks’s “2001 Year Old Man.”
In later years his film credits as director include “Oh God,” starring George Burns, in 1977; “The Jerk,” with Steve Martin in 1979; and “All of Me,” with Martin and Lily Tomlin, in 1984.
The father of director and activist Rob Reiner, Reiner Sr. did other movies with Martin, including “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid” and “Man with Two Brains.”
In 1995, Reiner received the Writers Guild’s lifetime achievement award for a career in TV writing. In 2000, he won the Mark Twain Prize for Humor, presented by the Kennedy Center.
Just three days before his death, Reiner tweeted a message of gratitude for the full life he had.
“Nothing pleases me more than knowing that I have lived the best life possible by having met & marrying the gifted Estelle (Stella) Lebost—who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to this needy & evolving world.”
Condolences for Reiner poured in, including a tweet from New York governor Andrew Cuomo.
“Carl Reiner, Bronx born and bred, made TV comedy that endures to this day. He made America laugh — a true gift,” Cuomo wrote.
Another US TV comedy legend, Alan Alda, also paid tribute.
“My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl,” Alda tweeted.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump supporter whacks Black teens with a flag pole in brawl caught on video
A Trump supporter claims he's the victim after whacking two teenage Illinois sisters with a flagpole during a Black Lives Matter protest.
Sisters Rhiannon Woods, 17, and Gabriella Woods, 15, were marching in support of civil rights Monday in Joliet when Robert Tracy and another man standing nearby insulted them and mocked their signs, reported The Herald-News.
The older girl then snatched a Trump flag from Tracy's truck, from which he'd been selling signs supporting President Donald Trump near the protests, to take a selfie photo, and she said the flag pole broke off when the vendor drove away.
2020 Election
Kayleigh McEnany’s latest defense of Trump exposed the fatal flaw that could end his presidency: columnist
In a column for the Washington Post, Dana Milbank explained that White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany's attempt to dismiss allegations that Donald Trump knew about the Russian bounty program targeting U.S. military personnel exposed a presidential weakness that could be used as a contributing factor to destroy his political career.
Breaking Banner
GOP’s star anti-impeachment witness slams AG Barr’s ‘outrageous abuse of power’ — and says he should resign
During House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry in late 2019, Georgetown University law professor Jonathan Turley was the GOP’s star witness and argued against impeaching President Donald Trump. But when Turley spoke to the House Natural Resources Committee this week, he asserted that if the clearing of Lafayette Square by Washington, D.C. police on June 1 was merely a “photo-op” for Trump, Attorney General William Barr needs to resign.