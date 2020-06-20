US Marshals arrest suspect in Louisiana in Detroit protest shooting
DETROIT — A 19-year-old Detroit man facing murder and gun charges in the shooting of a man during the first night of protesting in Detroit has been arrested in Louisiana by the U.S. Marshals Service.Tyjon Hites is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm in the death of an Eastpointe man, Javar Harrell.Harrell was gunned down in downtown Detroit at about 11:30 p.m. May 29 amid the first night of the recent police brutality-related protests in Detroit, and police initially reported that someone had shot into the crowd.But further investigation led authorities to believe …
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis defended his decision to appeal a federal judge’s ruling over Florida’s felon voting law, saying that felons should be required to pay back all restitution to victims before voting, even if they can’t afford to do so.“If somebody gets robbed, they have a right to have restitution paid to them,” he said during a Friday news conference in Miami. “We hardly ever talk about victims anymore in this country. There are people that are victimized by violent crimes in particular who I think we need to be standing up for.”Amendment 4, passed by Florida voters in 201... (more…)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Three months after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis imposed a travel quarantine on visitors from the New York Tri-State Area, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is mulling his own preemptive move.The New York governor says he is considering a requirement that all Florida travelers self-quarantine for 14 days, a remarkable reversal of fortune for two closely aligned states that have made coronavirus headlines this week for very different reasons.Cuomo made his final daily coronavirus briefing on Friday, an emotional send-off that enumerated data showing New York state’s impressive prog... (more…)
A Fort Hood soldier who vanished earlier this year raised concerns about sexual harassment on the base with her family before she went missing.Military officials confirmed in a Thursday statement that they have opened an investigation into the allegations made by Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, who was last seen alive April 22 in the parking lot of her squadron headquarters.The 20-year-old’s car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.“I opened an investigation concerning the information provided by the Guillen ... (more…)