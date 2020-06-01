WATCH: Police use copters with red cross markings to disperse protesters in DC

On Monday, as protests in D.C. continued to swell even after the police and military scattered crowds at the White House with tear gas, people began reporting that police were using helicopters to forcibly disperse the demonstrators.

Multiple people captured footage of the helicopters, which used downwash to try to force the crowds apart.

Watch below:

Holy shit there are helicopters with red cross markings trying to disperse crowds using downwash in DC RIGHT NOW #DCProtest #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/uLkzliIxtm — numbers does pwn (@thatnumbersguy_) June 2, 2020

Helicopter covering right above the #DCProtest, whipping up an astounding amount of intense wind. pic.twitter.com/iWYBtqKjeR — Carl David Goette-Luciak (@CDGoetteLuciak) June 2, 2020

