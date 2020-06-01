WATCH: Police use copters with red cross markings to disperse protesters in DC
On Monday, as protests in D.C. continued to swell even after the police and military scattered crowds at the White House with tear gas, people began reporting that police were using helicopters to forcibly disperse the demonstrators.
Multiple people captured footage of the helicopters, which used downwash to try to force the crowds apart.
Holy shit there are helicopters with red cross markings trying to disperse crowds using downwash in DC RIGHT NOW #DCProtest #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/uLkzliIxtm
— numbers does pwn (@thatnumbersguy_) June 2, 2020
DC rn pic.twitter.com/Fpj78FnQQu
— Josh Albert (@jpegjoshua) June 2, 2020
Helicopter covering right above the #DCProtest, whipping up an astounding amount of intense wind. pic.twitter.com/iWYBtqKjeR
— Carl David Goette-Luciak (@CDGoetteLuciak) June 2, 2020
Absolutely insane situation where the military is enforcing the curfew in DC by hovering helicopters just above protesters' heads, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is walking the streets monitoring everything.
— Sam Sacks (@SamSacks) June 2, 2020