WATCH: Trump declares any conversation with him is ‘highly classified’ (which is a lie)
President Donald Trump says that any conversation anyone has with him is classified.
“I will consider every conversation with me as president as highly classified,” Trump said Monday, according to multiple reports.
The President made the glaringly false and impossible assertion while speaking to reporters Monday afternoon in the White House as he was attacking his former National Security Advisor, Ambassador John Bolton. The White House reportedly is working on a major plan to try to strip credibility from Bolton and his soon-to-be released book about his time with Trump.
Calling it “highly inappropriate,” Trump also falsely claimed it is “unprecedented” for books to be published about sitting presidents.
Trump on Monday also wrongly threatened that Bolton faces “criminal liability”if he published his book.
“He’s breaking the law,” Trump told reporters about Bolton’s impending book release.
The Trump administration is reportedly planning a lawsuit to stop publication, as Bloomberg News reports.
“I would think he would have criminal problems. I hope so,” Trump said. “Maybe he’s not been telling the truth. He’s been known not to tell the truth.”
That’s factually incorrect. Regardless of Bolton’s agenda, he does not have a reputation for not telling the truth. In fact, just one of his statements was considered necessary to fact check by Politifact, which rated it “mostly true.”
Bolton worked as Trump’s NSA for 17 months.
Watch:
Trump on Bolton’s Book: I don’t think he’s even supposed to be calling himself an ambassador because he couldn’t get senate confirmed… That’s highly classified information. Even the conversations with me, they’re highly classified… If the book gets out, he’s broken the law pic.twitter.com/FFVcFHobjy
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 15, 2020
Trump says he has ‘never had an empty seat’ at his rallies — but photos show otherwise
President Donald Trump on Monday repeated a debunked claim about attendance as his campaign rallies.
"We've never had an empty seat," Trump claimed.
As CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale noted, that claim is false.
"We've never had an empty seat," said Trump, who has had empty seats at multiple events.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 15, 2020
Trump’s defensive tweet about his health convinced The Washington Post to cover the issue: report
Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker revealed Monday that their paper had no intention of writing about President Donald Trump's trouble descending a ramp and drinking a glass of water with one hand. It was only after Trump freaked out on Twitter and posted about it that the Post wrote it up.
Speaking on MSNBC's "Deadline White House," host Nicolle Wallace noted that a time of such political upheaval the president was far more concerned about being mocked online than about police killing an unarmed Black man in Atlanta the night before.