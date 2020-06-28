WATCH: White woman shouts racial slurs and threatens to call police as family moves into new home

A white woman was caught on video using racial slurs to attack a family as they were moving into their new home.

A video of the incident, which was said to have occurred in Michigan, was shared on Twitter over the weekend.

hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS — bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020

In the video, the white woman accuses her new neighbors of breaking the law by moving into their home after dark.

“You’ve been screaming since what time?” the woman complains. “You just moved in.”

“Have we?” a man behind the camera asks. “You’re the one screaming right now.”

“You all are n****rs makings a scene!” the white woman exclaims.

“I’m going to find out where you work and you’re going to lose your job,” a woman filming the incident tells the white woman.

“I get paid by the government!” the white woman replies.

“You can’t say that word,” the camerawoman advises.

“Really, n****r?” the woman repeats. “You’re a n****r.”

“What the fuck is wrong with you?” the camerawoman asks.

“N****rs waking me up at 3:30!” the white woman says. “I’ve got a phone too. I’m using it to call the cops.”

The woman was identified on social media as Jessica Evans.

In a rant posted to Facebook, she defended her actions against “racist” liberals.

“I called some very white people the n word,” she wrote. “And all these crazy racists associated it with black people and call me the bad guy.”

“Well, they must have ran out of meth last night cause they were louder than usual,” she added. “They were so messed up that they couldn’t find the keys to leave for hours.”

Before concluding the screed, the woman seemed to complain about Black people not having IDs.

“It’s just like how all us Right (sic) folks think black people are capable of getting and ID and the Left (sic) think they aren’t,” she opined. “The left don’t think black people are as smart as whites and they think WE are the racists because we think they are equal to us.”

“Democrats are STILL fighting to keep their slaves,” she said.

She be on fb like pic.twitter.com/DSybYXMPOG — Ben (@NWGlassworks) June 27, 2020