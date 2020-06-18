Wichita mayor’s new civil rights board goes off the rails after member tells black people to get over slavery

The civil rights board created by Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple has gone off the rails after it was revealed that one of its members told black Americans to get over slavery.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Allen Stoker, an appointee on Wichita’s Council on Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, has made several racist Facebook posts in recent weeks despite the fact that he volunteered to serve on a committee whose goal is to improve racial equality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, if people are so pissed off about being brought here against their will… why aren’t they buying tickets back home?” Stoker wrote about slavery in one Facebook post. “Must not be that big of a deal.”

Stoker has also repeatedly shared an essay written by a third party that claims Martin Luther King Day is an example of anti-white racism, as well as memes that suggest George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was staged.

Whipple, who admits that he didn’t vet Stoker before appointing him to the board, has asked for his resignation — but so far, Stoker has refused to give it.

“I think some of your posts would be a distraction for this council,” Whipple wrote to Stoker this week. “I would ask that you resign from this one and we can look toward other options in the future.”

“I won’t resign,” a defiant Stoker replied. “If you feel it necessary, remove me. But don’t for a moment think I’ll take it lightly. And that’s not a threat, just information.”