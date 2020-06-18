Wichita mayor’s new civil rights board goes off the rails after member tells black people to get over slavery

The civil rights board created by Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple has gone off the rails after it was revealed that one of its members told black Americans to get over slavery.
The Wichita Eagle reports that Allen Stoker, an appointee on Wichita’s Council on Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, has made several racist Facebook posts in recent weeks despite the fact that he volunteered to serve on a committee whose goal is to improve racial equality.
“So, if people are so pissed off about being brought here against their will… why aren’t they buying tickets back home?” Stoker wrote about slavery in one Facebook post. “Must not be that big of a deal.”
Stoker has also repeatedly shared an essay written by a third party that claims Martin Luther King Day is an example of anti-white racism, as well as memes that suggest George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was staged.
Whipple, who admits that he didn’t vet Stoker before appointing him to the board, has asked for his resignation — but so far, Stoker has refused to give it.
“I think some of your posts would be a distraction for this council,” Whipple wrote to Stoker this week. “I would ask that you resign from this one and we can look toward other options in the future.”
“I won’t resign,” a defiant Stoker replied. “If you feel it necessary, remove me. But don’t for a moment think I’ll take it lightly. And that’s not a threat, just information.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.