Buying Biden’s America: The Democratic nominee offers an economic message where Trump fell down on the job
Bye-bye, “America First”! Hello, “Buy American”?Seeking to evict Donald Trump from the White House at a time of sudden mass unemployment, former Vice President Joe Biden last week offered a vision that echoes some of Trump’s own economic populism — while addressing the incompetence exposed during the pandemic.Biden promises to spend $400 billion on materials and services made in the U.S., plus another $300 billion on U.S.-based research and development involving electric cars, artificial intelligence, clean-energy initiatives and similar technologies. We second such a push; federal dollars wil…
Teachers ‘going to go all out’ to punish Betsy DeVos in November by defeating Trump
Some of the most influential teachers unions are setting their sights on driving President Donald Trump -- and his education secretary Betsy DeVos -- from office.
The education secretary has always been deeply unpopular with teachers and public school administrators, but her insistence on reopening public schools during the coronavirus epidemic has ignited a new push to end her tenure one way or another, reported the Washington Post.
Lincoln Project’s new ad brutally smacks GOP cowardice
The Lincoln Project released a new ad comparing the courage of Black protesters with the cowardice of Republican senators.
The new campaign ad shows Black Lives Matter protesters carrying signs peacefully walk past a group of armed white men during a demonstration last month in rural Crown Point, Indiana -- and contrasts their bravery to GOP senators scurrying past reporters seeking comment about President Donald Trump's conduct.
"Vote for courage," the ad says.
Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen explains that Republican lawmakers have the authority to hold Trump accountable, but they refuse to do so.
Joe Biden to air first general-election TV ads in Texas as polls show increasingly close race against President Donald Trump
Joe Biden is launching his first general-election TV ads in Texas as a growing number of polls show a close presidential race here.
As part of a four-state ad buy that Biden's campaign is announcing Tuesday, the presumptive Democratic nominee is going up with a 60-second spot in Texas that addresses the increasingly dire coronavirus situation here.