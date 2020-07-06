Colin Kaepernick teams with Disney for racial injustice programs
Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick will partner with Disney for a series of programs “from the perspective of black and brown communities” including a docuseries on his own life, the company said Monday.
The deal with Kaepernick — who launched kneeling protests during US national anthems to protest against police brutality and racial injustice — will span Disney platforms including ESPN, Hulu and Pixar.
It will feature scripted and unscripted shows, including “an exclusive docuseries chronicling Kaepernick’s journey” with unseen footage from the past five years, a Disney statement said.
Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season after starting his protest movement.
But the May death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota sparked global protests over police brutality and brought the Black Lives Matter movement into higher profile as Kaepernick had sought.
In the statement, Kaepernick said he aimed to “elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives.”
The Walt Disney Company announced the multi-project deal to “explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity” with Kaepernick’s production company Ra Vision Media.
“Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race,” said Disney executive chairman Bob Iger.
The deal follows a separate, scripted six-part drama announced by Netflix last week, which will focus on Kaepernick’s high school years and be narrated by the former NFL star.
Kaepernick played six seasons for San Francisco, leading the 49ers to the 2013 Super Bowl, where they lost to Baltimore. After a coaching change for the team, Kaepernick opted out of his contract in March 2017 but has remained unsigned since then.
In September 2017, US President Donald Trump intensified the controversy over the kneeling protest, calling anyone kneeling during the anthem “sons of bitches.”
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Pro-Trump lobbyists worked with two businesses to score major COVID-19 cash from PPP loans
CNBC reported Monday that at least two businesses used lobbyist pals of President Donald Trump to score major PPP loans in the COVID-19 bailout.
"Lindblad Expeditions and Laundrylux Distribution, two companies that hired Trump-linked lobbyists Jeff Miller and Brian Ballard, received millions of dollars in small business relief loans," CNBC reported.
While Laundrylux denies any link between Ballard's lobbying, it raises questions about the ethics and transparency of distribution for the PPP bailout. Ballard recently helped raise over $560,000 for Trump's joint fundraising committees with firm partner Daniel McFaul. Ballard also serves as a Republican Party regional vice-chair while also working as a lobbyist for Laundrylux.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s niece condemns him as having the maturity of a 3-year-old in harsh new excerpt
Despite efforts by members of the Trump family and their allies to prevent Mary L. Trump’s new tell-all book from being released, it looks like the book will be coming out sooner than previously expected. According to CNN’s Brian Stelter, Simon & Schuster has announced that the release date for “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” has been moved from July 28 to Tuesday, July 14 “due to high demand and extraordinary interest.”
Simon & Schuster also released the book’s back cover, containing insights into its contents and saying of President Donald Trump: “Today, Donald is much as he was at three years old: incapable of growing, learning or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in and synthesize information.”
COVID-19
Trump slammed for lie US COVID-19 mortality rate is ‘just about the lowest in the world!’ when America is number 2
President Donald Trump is under fire for lying about the mortality rate of coronavirus patients in the U.S. versus other countries in the world.
According to Johns-Hopkins, which is considered the gold standard for coronavirus datas and statistics, the mortality rate for those suffering from COVID-19 is the second-highest among the top 20 nations "currently most affected by COVID-19 worldwide." Only the UK, which chose to ignore the data and try out the failed "herd immunity" tactic, is higher.
This is the most-recent Johns Hopkins chart of coronavirus deaths per 100,000: