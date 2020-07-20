Quantcast
Congressional leaders warn the FBI a GOP senator is ‘laundering’ a foreign operation to attack Biden: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, Politico reported that Democratic congressional leaders have sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding a briefing on foreign efforts to target members of Congress as part of an influence campaign.

“Among the Democrats’ concerns is that a Senate investigation being led by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has become a vehicle for ‘laundering’ a foreign influence campaign to damage Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to two people familiar with the demand,” reported Natasha Bertrand. “Though the letter did not mention the Johnson investigation, it included a classified addendum that the two sources say identified the probe as one of the sources of their concern.”

The letter was signed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Senate Intelligence Committee ranking member Mark Warner (D-VA).

Johnson, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security Committee, opened the investigation ostensibly to audit the origins of the Russia investigation in the previous administration. But even some Republicans have raised concerns that the overly political nature of the probe will backfire on them.


St. Louis couple who flashed guns at crowd near their mansion charged with felony: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

On Monday, top St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner announced that she is charging the couple who drew national attention for brandishing weapons at protesters near their mansion with felony unlawful use of a weapon.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutor charges St. Louis couple with felony unlawful use of a weapon for pulling guns at protest near their mansion.

— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) July 20, 2020

Trump is ‘not patriotic’ because he sent a tweet wearing a coronavirus mask: conservative Michelle Malkin

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

After months of sending mixed messages on the wearing face masks to stem the spread of coronavirus, President Trump finally fired off a tweet endorsing the practice, even calling it "patriotic."

"We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance," Trump tweeted along with a picture of him wearing a mask. "There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!"

Experts say the ‘cognitive test’ Trump was given hardly a representation of his mental capacity

Published

49 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump bragged about taking a cognitive test that he said the doctors were "surprised" that he passed. The reality, however, is that the "test" was hardly a representation of what people with suspected dementia or Alzheimer's disease take. Trump's father had Alzheimer's, though studies have shown that if your mother has the disease you are more likely to develop it than if your father suffered from it.

