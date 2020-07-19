Quantcast
Connect with us

Coronavirus outbreaks are exploding from churches as they reopen

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump declared churches “essential” despite the coronavirus, mandating that they all be open for services. However, many church pastors never stopped working, holding services online, meeting with the sick and desperate, and taking calls from scared parishioners who lost jobs or were forced to risk their lives to work.

For some churches, however, the virus wasn’t as important as their need to gather groups of people in person. In Kansas, for example, there were three COVID-19 clusters that came from church-related activities, causing outbreaks in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

At this reporter’s family’s church in Oklahoma, a crew of church leaders held services from the roof of the church while elderly parishioners sat in their cars in the parking lot if they couldn’t figure out how to open the live stream on Facebook. When the church reopened along with other Oklahoma places at the end of May, it was cautious, with a team of masked volunteers leading parishioners to socially distant family clusters spread out over two separate services. All other church activities have continued through Zoom or Google Hangout.

USA Today described Sacrameto churches that remain closed and an Atlanta pastor who tries with all his spirit to spread the “Good Word” to an audience exclusivly online.

“Almost 40 places of worship and religious events have been linked to more than 650 U.S. cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to tracking by the New York Times. Along with the nationwide surge in infections that has followed the loosening of restrictions aimed at combating the virus, outbreaks connected to churches have sprouted at several spots,” said the report.

“Those include a Pentecostal church in northeastern Oregon tied to at least 236 positive tests; five flareups linked to churches in West Virginia, the largest one resulting in 51 infections; more than 50 cases stemming from an evangelical church outside San Antonio where the pastor allowed hugging again; a large worship service in Cleveland, Tennessee, that appears to have generated at least a dozen cases, including the pastor, who said he stopped counting after 12; a Christian camp in Missouri that had to shut down after 82 campers, counselors and staffers contracted the virus despite taking a number of precautions,” the report continued.

While the Bible says that God is “where two or three gather in my name,” many churches have decided they need hundreds more. For some, it’s out of necessity to get the offering plate full and continue the business of God, and for other’s, it’s outright greed when they have more than enough operating funds to not only continue to pay church staff but to help their community.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it’s those offering plates that endanger those in the pews, along with Christian practices like shaking hands, hugging, singing, praising, holding hands, taking Communion, and dipping the host in a chalice with the wine. It’s a breeding ground for illness, particularly highly contagious viruses like COVID-19.

“All the things we’re learning about the virus now make it more clear how much churches and the types of gatherings churches represent provide a more dangerous environment for viral transmission,” said Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California-San Francisco. “We have to figure out how to worship in safer ways, and right now, in-person, in large groups, in an enclosed building is not a safe place.”

While church attendance dropped when the virus took hold of the U.S., they still haven’t been able to recapture the church audiences that once were.

ADVERTISEMENT

The USA Today analysis of church attendance showed a 63.58 percent decrease in church attendance. While it has increased, there is still a 40 percent decrease in attendance prior to the pandemic.

“Opening a church normally is risky, so let’s figure out another option,” said Ogbonnaya Omenka, an associate professor and public health specialist at Butler University. “Let’s do the service outside. But some may say, ‘Well, it’s raining, and we don’t have enough seating for everybody to be under a canopy. Let’s go back inside.’ No. Can we just accept that it’s OK to not have service for that day if it will keep the congregants healthy to come back next week?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full piece by USA Today.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Federal judge’s husband and son shot after shooter knocks on her door

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

Federal Judge Esther Salas was at her home with her family in New Jersey when someone appeared at the door. When Judge Salas's husband opened the door multiple shots were fired.

According to sources who spoke to NBC New York, both Solas's husband and son are in very critical condition.

"Salas, a judge of the U.S. District Court for New Jersey in Newark, has been in her seat for nine years. Before that she spent five years as a magistrate judge, and nine years prior to that as a federal public defender," the report said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Doctors destroy Trump’s COVID-19 claims in Fox News interview: Our report card isn’t ‘good on any metric’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump made a series of inaccurate claims during his Fox News interview with Chris Wallace on Sunday. At one point, Trump demanded his press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hand him proof that he is right about the U.S. as the lowest mortality rate in the world, which isn't accurate. It begs the question of whether Trump is being lied to by his advisers or if he's lying to the American people.

Either way, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief division of infectious diseases, Massachusettes General Hospital, explained that there are several different measures of "morality" in the coronavirus, but by no measure is the United States the best in the list.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kentucky couple put on house arrest for refusing to sign form to quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

Many municipalities are setting their own mask orders, stay at home orders or demands for bars to close. One Kentucky couple, however, is refusing to sign any orders saying they can't go anywhere, even to the hospital, without health department approval. So, the whole family is being forced to face the consequences.

WILX reported that Elizabeth Linscott was planning to visit her parents in Michigan so she went to be tested for COVID-19. That's when she found out that she tested positive.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image