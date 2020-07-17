Dr Fauci’s boss baffled at Trump’s attempts to undermine him: ‘Losing his leadership is unthinkable’
Speaking to STAT News this Thursday, the director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) gave his thoughts on the adversarial stance against Dr. Anthony Fauci coming from the White House, saying that the idea of removing him from his post on the coronavirus task force would be “unimaginable.”
“This is a remarkable scientist who has led NIH’s efforts in infectious disease with great distinction for more than 30 years, and who continues to be our lead in vaccines and therapeutics for Covid-19,” Dr. Francis Collins said. “The idea of losing that leadership at this critical moment for our nation is unthinkable.”
Collins was then asked how he’d respond if asked by President Trump to dismiss Fauci. According to STAT, “Collins only laughed” and said, “I think you heard my answer.”
Prince Andrew’s daughter Beatrice weds in private ceremony
Prince Andrew's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice married her businessman fiance on Friday in a private ceremony, after postponing the wedding because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Beatrice, 31, had been due to marry Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, at St James's Palace in central London on May 29.
But the nuptials were on hold and no rescheduled date was given.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple tied the knot in an unannounced ceremony in front of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and a small number of guests.
"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11:00 am (1000 GMT) on Friday 17th July, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," the royal family said in a statement.
WATCH: Anti-masker rants about ‘Nazis’ after entire liquor store yells at her for not wearing a mask
An entire liquor store full of customers and employees yelled at a woman who refused to wear a face mask while in the store -- and the woman wouldn't back down, while also refusing multiple requests to leave.
Independent Denver newspaper WestWord reports that the confrontation broke out earlier this week at Molly's Spirits, a popular liquor store in Lakeside, Colorado.
‘Stupid and desperate’ GOP governor slammed by ex-RNC head for following Trump’s lead on dealing with COVID-19
Speaking with MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski on Friday morning, the former head of the Republican National Committee hammered the Republican governor of Georgia for following Donald Trump's lead and not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously as their states are swamped with new infections.
To set the stage for Michael Steele, host Brzezinski went off on a rant about the opposition by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to mandating wearing masks to avoid contracting COVID-19, calling the governor's decision "stupidity."
"The stupidity is boundless here, it is truly boundless," she began. " I mean, masks have been determined to keep people safe it is a legitimate and credible mitigation technique. It even could be possible to help businesses open up and revive the economy if we have uniform social distancing guidelines, mask use, and a number of other measures."