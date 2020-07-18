In virus-hit Texas and Arizona, refrigerated trucks to store dead
When the coronavirus outbreak first escalated in the United States earlier this year, New York was forced to use refrigerated trucks to handle the overwhelming body count.
Now, as the Sun Belt copes with a stark uptick in virus cases and deaths, Texas and Arizona are doing the same thing to ease the burden on their near-capacity morgues.
Earlier this week, Texas topped its daily virus death toll record with 129 fatalities. So far, more than 3,700 people in the state have lost their lives to COVID-19.
In cities like San Antonio and Corpus Christi, authorities monitoring the spiraling caseload are ordering freezer trucks and trailers as they brace for the worst.
“There’s nowhere to put them. It sounds terrible but it’s true,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said this week of the victims.
“We do have refrigerated trucks on standby in the area, should they be needed.”
Ken Davis, the chief medical officer for the Christus Santa Rosa health system operating in that area, said: “In the hospital, there are only so many places to put the bodies.”
“We’re out of space. Our funeral homes are out of space,” he added.
In the southwestern state of Arizona, more than 2,500 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus have been reported.
In Maricopa County, home to the state’s capital and biggest city Phoenix, authorities ordered 14 refrigerated trucks on Thursday, with a capacity to hold up to 294 bodies.
“We are losing too many Arizonans,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego recently told local ABC affiliate KNXV.
The United States is by far the nation hardest hit by the global pandemic. More than 138,000 people have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Surgeon General opposes mask mandate: It would have to be enforced – by ‘sending in federal troops’ like in Portland
The U.S. Surgeon General says he and the entire Trump administration now fully support calling for everyone in America to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but he will not support a federal mask mandate.
"This whole administration is now supportive of masks." --U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, today, July 20th, 131 days into the pandemic pic.twitter.com/nnWiwHmK5j
— The Recount (@therecount) July 20, 2020
Breaking Banner
Anti-maskers revolt against Trump’s surgeon general after he begs them to stop buying into conspiracy theories
Surgeon General Jerome Adams went on "Fox & Friends" on Monday and begged viewers to stop buying into conspiracy theories about public health recommendations about wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Directly addressing Fox viewers, the Trump surgeon general all but begged them to take the pandemic seriously and to wear masks.
"I'm pleading with your viewers, I'm begging you, please understand that we are not trying to take away your freedoms when we say wear a face covering," Adams said.
Breaking Banner
The US should have been uniquely prepared for the coronavirus pandemic — but Trump failed every test: analysis
The coronavirus pandemic has spun out of control in the United States -- which should have been uniquely prepared to face the deadly infection.
A comprehensive review ranked the pandemic preparedness of 195 countries in October, and the Global Health Security Index Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the Nuclear Threat Initiative ranked the U.S. at No. 1 with an 83.5 score on a scale of 100, reported the Washington Post.
“I just never expected that we would have such a lack of federal leadership, and it’s been deliberate,” said Beth Cameron, who helped lead the review for the Nuclear Threat Initiative.