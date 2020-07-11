Lincoln Project takes on the ‘Trump crime spree’ in new ad: ‘It’s a billion-dollar criminal enterprise’
Disgruntled former top Republican strategists took on President Donald Trump’s “law and order” message in a new 2020 video posted on Saturday.
The ad, by the Lincoln Project, recounts how many top former Trump officials have been convicted of felonies.
“It’s not a campaign, it’s a billion-dollar criminal enterprise,” the narrator begins.
The ad noted the criminal convictions of Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Mike Flynn, George Papadopoulos, Michael Cohen and Roger Stone.
“Nixon was bad, Trump is worse,” the narrator declares.
“Trump is the most corrupt president in U.S. history. There’s only one way to end the Trump crime spree — throw him and his crooks out of office,” the ad concludes.
Watch:
