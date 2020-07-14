Quantcast
Missouri school district forces parents to sign COVID-19 ‘death’ waiver for children

Published

23 mins ago

on

A school district in Missouri is requiring parents to sign a waiver in case children become infected with COVID-19 and die.

The “waiver of liability” from Hazelwood School District was shared on Tuesday by attorney Natasha Scruggs.

“I feel sick reading it,” Scruggs said.

The document asks parents to acknowledge that COVID-19 is a public health crisis and to relinquish their rights to hold the district responsible even if a student’s death is “caused by the negligence of carelessness” of school staff.

The waiver states:

The undersigned agrees to release, discharge, hold harmless and indemnify the Hazelwood School District, it’s agents, employees, officers, Board of Education members, insurers and others acting on the District’s behalf (the Releasees) of and from any and all claims, demands, causes of action and/or legal liabilities for injuries to or death of my child occurring during, or resulting from, or participation in the above-mentioned program or activity and related in any way to COVID-19, even if the cause, damages or injuries are alleged to be the fault of or alleged to be caused by the negligence of carelessness of the Releasees.

Read the document below.


