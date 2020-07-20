Quantcast
MSBNC's Joy Reid praised for Biden and Hillary interviews on first episode of new primetime show #TheReidOut

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid was praised on Monday during the debut of her new primetime show “The ReidOut” during the network’s 7 p.m. hour.

When announcing the new show, MSNBC said it “will feature one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers and cover the political issues of the day, drawing from Reid’s experience of covering the intersection of race, justice and culture.”

“I’m trying to channel Gwen Ifill’s spirit, my mother’s spirit and the ancestors’ spirits,” Joy Reid told The Root in a recent interview.

The guests on the show included former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“We were thinking of you for vice president, but then you took this job,” Biden joked.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot were also scheduled as guests.

Here’s what others were saying about “The ReidOut”:

