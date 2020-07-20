MSBNC’s Joy Reid praised for Biden and Hillary interviews on first episode of new primetime show #TheReidOut

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid was praised on Monday during the debut of her new primetime show “The ReidOut” during the network’s 7 p.m. hour.

When announcing the new show, MSNBC said it “will feature one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers and cover the political issues of the day, drawing from Reid’s experience of covering the intersection of race, justice and culture.”

“I’m trying to channel Gwen Ifill’s spirit, my mother’s spirit and the ancestors’ spirits,” Joy Reid told The Root in a recent interview.

The guests on the show included former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“We were thinking of you for vice president, but then you took this job,” Biden joked.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot were also scheduled as guests.

Here’s what others were saying about “The ReidOut”:

This set looks so great!!! Ready for #TheReidOut ??? 🙃🤓 pic.twitter.com/y0VqXnsLeM — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 20, 2020

The two things Trump hates the most are on one TV screen. A successful black woman and @HillaryClinton. You know he's watching @JoyAnnReid The #ReidOut And his head is exploding! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/liHBLV8lSu — Will 💙 (@chilly_willy_jr) July 20, 2020

And with 20 minutes still left on its debut show… ⁦@JoyAnnReid⁩’s #thereidout is the number one trending topic right now. pic.twitter.com/g9c3E0j039 — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) July 20, 2020

Congrats @JoyAnnReid on your new show. Having Biden & Hillary in your first show is an honor. Just a little not cool that you made sure your preferences on primary were clear. Your candidate didn’t get nomination, you made sure Biden knew that. #Biden2020Landslide #ReidOut — Jurema for BIDEN2020 (@JRMRS22) July 20, 2020

So proud of @joyannreid! Tonight is her debut as anchor of her new prime time show #TheReidOut on @msnbc! Tonight she becomes the ONLY Black woman anchoring a prime time cable news show. Tune in now! pic.twitter.com/aVGvcJ1Pm3 — Midwin Charles (@MidwinCharles) July 20, 2020

Watching @HillaryClinton slay on the first episode of #ReidOut. Her outfit matches the corresponding chyron! pic.twitter.com/KHNibcIPlB — Tara B (@tarabea80) July 20, 2020

I’ve been called a Chardonnay Democrat and a neolib for being a fan of @JoyAnnReid. Guess what? I still think she’s awesome. And now she’s the first black woman to host a prime time news show. #TheReidOut She’s a great reporter, analyst and the best interviewer in the biz. pic.twitter.com/KErrXwjuDk — Nicolas Falacci (@NickFalacci) July 20, 2020

I haven’t turned on the TV in weeks, but I just couldn’t miss @JoyAnnReid’s @MSNBC prime-time anchor debut tonight! #TheReidOut 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/KrwZaQ9S5Z — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) July 20, 2020

Not five seconds into #TheReidOut with @JoyAnnReid, my three-year-old daughter – who's in the room – points at the screen and shouts out, "MOMMY, SHE HAS CURLY HAIR JUST LIKE ME!" Representation is no joke, people. pic.twitter.com/NmELt2bCuB — Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) July 20, 2020