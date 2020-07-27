‘The Christian Case for Trump’ author ripped for theological malpractice: ‘Jesus was not white my dude’

One of President Donald Trump’s major religious supporters was harshly mocked on Monday for arguing, “Jesus was white.”

The host of the “Eric Metaxas Radio Show” wrote an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal in January titled, “The Christian Case for Trump.”

“For those of us alive to this strange moment in history, arguments that this president’s inchoate moral failings somehow require his removal from office seem not only disproportionate, but preposterous,” Metaxas wrote. “Since most evangelicals concur with Abraham Lincoln in seeing America as ‘the last best hope of earth,’ it should hardly be discomfiting or shocking that they would rally behind a president with the fortitude to defend that vision of America.”

Despite the huge death toll due to Trump’s bungled response to the coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday he was saying he wanted Trump to deploy troops to New York City.

Walking in front of Trump Tower here in Manhattan I spotted this man in a hardhat holding up these signs. There are many in Democrat-controlled cities that feel just as he does. My wife and I are just two of them. pic.twitter.com/TmTFyHs1Za — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) July 23, 2020

On Monday, Metaxas tweeted that, “Jesus was white.”

Here’s some of what people were saying about his claim:

Jesus was not white my dude — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) July 28, 2020

Exactly.

He wasn’t white.

He wasn’t American.

He didn’t speak English.

He wasn’t rich

He relied on the kindness of strangers to feed him and his followers.

He lived in Africa as a kid. — Runnergal4life 😷🌊 #BLM (@BlueWave215) July 27, 2020

I guess this will surprise you, but this is *not* in fact a color photograph of Jesus. pic.twitter.com/12HVmJfIce — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) July 28, 2020

Wait till he finds out he wasn’t Christian either… — Chris Gregory (@mainerootsaudio) July 28, 2020

Man, you always seem, against all the odds, to find the strength to dig that hole just a little bit deeper. — Voronwë, Noldö mariner of Gondolin (@JontaviusKnight) July 27, 2020

It was a bad biography though, you can see how that happened now — Antifa Chaplain (@suesswassersee) July 27, 2020

As has been amply covered, Jesus wasn’t exactly white, nor was that really an identity at the time. He did, however, have divine privilege, which is a *bit* higher than white privilege, but he willingly laid it down (Phil. 2). Now that is something to contemplate. — Susan Griffith (@SusanBGriffith) July 27, 2020

He wouldn’t fit into our white/black categories of today but the blonde hair blue eyed Jesus is caricature that’s been a stumbling block in our communities for generations — Jordan Rice (@ChristReigns412) July 27, 2020

Ok, entirely aside from the geographical and ethnic confusion you are displaying: Kinda the most important thing ever about Jesus is that he gave up his power for the sake of others. Following him is about doing the same. — Lura Groen (@lura_groen) July 27, 2020

Also access to white privilege isn’t the sin. The structures that uphold it and the people who reinforce it are where the actual sin is. Like right now, with Metaxes being an apologist for white supremacy. I would call that something he should examine and reconcile. — Q is 3 antifas in a trenchcoat (they/them)🏳️‍🌈✡️ (@Quiara) July 27, 2020

Jesus was what’s that now https://t.co/CtS18fILMV — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) July 27, 2020

A Semite born in Roman-controlled Palestine … was white? Okay. https://t.co/3MnX8qI7kz — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 28, 2020

I’m beginning to suspect that they’re not dealing with the full deck of cards https://t.co/gwww1hWj9U — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) July 27, 2020

Who’s gonna break it to him? https://t.co/fwsq3ZDkDu — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) July 27, 2020

Um…. so… I normally try to stay in my lane, but, um, y'all, should we tell him where Nazareth and Bethlehem are and what the locals, um, look like? https://t.co/OJBxGiZ6Th — Rabbi Emily Cohen (@ThatRabbiCohen) July 28, 2020

Fact Check: Jesus was NOT white. In fact, I wrote an entire @TheAtlantic article on this for anyone who has spent a lot of time gazing at Renaissance art but skipped seminary: https://t.co/bWdg7yJBEl https://t.co/zeSLHVhD5C — Jonathan Merritt (@JonathanMerritt) July 27, 2020

This is what you call theological malpractice. When Jesus lived, White people didn’t exist. Why? Because “White” was a category later created to assert dominance through illusory notions of superiority. Jesus knows nothing of this. Do better. Bonhoeffer is not pleased. https://t.co/B9WC2eEsVr — Rich Villodas (@richvillodas) July 28, 2020