This key detail from Maddow’s interview with Mary Trump could have ‘enormous significance’

Published

2 hours ago

on

MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Thursday broadcast an interview with Mary Trump, the president’s niece who just published a blockbuster tell-all book.

“By the time that The Times story came out, did you know what they had?” Maddow asked. “Did you know that — sort of the explosiveness of the alleged misdeeds that they were going to uncover thanks to what you gave them?”

“I had no idea,” she replied.

“It wasn’t just that people in my family did these things that they shouldn’t have done, but these were my aunts and uncles who also happened to be my trustees and clearly I didn’t benefit from the role that they were supposed to play in protecting my financial interests when I was younger,” she explained.

Asha Rangappa, a former FBI special agent who is a CNN analyst, said that part of the interview could have “enormous significance.”

Here is the thread Rangappa posted explaining why she identified the interaction as an important:

2020 Election

2020 Election

2020 Election

