Trump will let America ‘go up in flames’ if he thinks it will win the election: Carl Bernstein

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday’s edition of “Good Morning Britain,” Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein laid into President Donald Trump, warning that he would let the country burn to save his political fortunes.

“Donald Trump has commanded the allegiance of perhaps 40% of our electorate through his presidency, despite all the outrages, despite the acts of demonstrable incompetence, despite the fact that he is a racist in terms of both his words and his acts,” said Bernstein. “This is an extraordinary situation.”

Bernstein added that Trump “is willing to see this country, to some extent, go up in flames on the streets if he thinks that it would help his re-election.”

In recent months, as the United States has been gripped by civil rights protests and unrest, the president has doubled down on appeals to racism, attacking the “left wing mob” for wanting to remove monuments glorifying racist people and events, and expressing opposition to meaningful reforms to combat police brutality.

Watch below:


Florida man bellows ‘I feel threatened!’ and menaces shopper who asked him to wear a mask

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

A man wearing a Revolutionary War-themed shirt bellowed at another shopper who asked him to wear a mask inside a Florida store.

Video posted on Twitter shows the white man, who appears to be in his 20s or 30s, confront the other customer while shopping in Costco at Fort Myers.

"Stay six feet away from me," says the other shopper, who is identified as an elderly woman on social media.

"You're harassing me and my family," the man says.

The audio cuts out for a moment, and then the younger man advances menacingly toward the other shopper.

"I feel threatened," the man bellows, clenching his fists and continuing to advance. "Back up. Threaten me again."

Worried Republicans told by White House they’ll have to live with Trump’s focus on race: reporter Robert Costa

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Washington Post correspondent Robert Costa explained that concerned senior Republicans have reached out to the White House for a theme they all can run on during the run-up to the November election and were told that the president is setting the agenda and is keeping racial issues as his focus.

Speaking with host Willie Geist, Costa explained that Republicans are worried they don't have a cohesive message for the 2020 election and that Trump is not helping matters.

"It's evident that Republicans are still searching for an answer," Costa reported. " I'm hearing from my sources across Senate and House races that they don't have a plan at this moment, and it's the hot summer of the campaign season."

Anderson Cooper: Americans die while Trump is ‘safe inside his biological bunker’

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Anderson Cooper is not holding anything back when it comes to Donald Trump.

In a segment for CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 on July 6, Cooper lambasted Trump's claim that COVID-19 is "99% harmless," saying it's another example of the president never being in the fight against COVID-19 in the first place.

In a chilling recap, Cooper said, "If divisive, inflammatory, racist words could kill the coronavirus, then the President of the United States would be heading to Stockholm right now to pick up his Nobel Prize in medicine."

