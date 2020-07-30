Trump’s new favorite doctor was sued for malpractice after patient died: report
Dr. Stella Grace Immanuel was praised by President Donald Trump for her advocacy of using hydroxychloroquine to “cure” COVID-19. But she has been sued in Louisiana for malpractice, the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday.
“The Houston-based doctor’s promotion of the antimalarial drug for COVID-19 treatment has drawn national scrutiny since social media sites such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter classified the video as misinformation related to the coronavirus and removed it,” the newspaper noted. “The attention unearthed that Immanuel is also a minister who has made unconventional medical and supernatural claims on YouTube, including that masturbation attracts demons, same-sex couples are an abomination and men should not wear dresses.”
“Court filings reviewed by the Houston Chronicle also reveal she was recently sued in Louisiana for medical malpractice in a case involving a woman who died after being treated in Immanuel’s care,” the newspaper reported. “In the Louisiana court case, a woman identified as Leslie Norvell complained of a broken needle in her arm at the Sabine Medical Center in Many, about 80 miles south of Shreveport. She said the needle broke off in her arm while doing meth in 2019. Immanuel and another doctor prescribed Norvell medication but did not order a closer look at her arm through an X-ray or other medical tests, the lawsuit alleges.’
“Norvell went home and, because of the pain, sought help hours later from a hospital in Shreveport, where a surgeon removed the needle. Six days later, Norvell died,” the Houston Chronicle explained. “The suit, lodged in January in Sabine Parish, alleges that Immanuel ignored Norvell’s complaints about an infected needle and failed to treat her or to alert authorities.”
Read the full report.
Breaking Banner
LISTEN: Morgan Freeman narrates the op-ed John Lewis wrote to be published on the day of his funeral
Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman on Thursday narrated an op-ed that former Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) wrote to be published on the day of his funeral in The New York Times.
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell reached out to Freeman after reading the op-ed and the actor replied that it would be an honor to narrate the column.
"When you see something that is not right, you must say something. You must do something. Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we called the Beloved Community, a nation and world society at peace with itself," Lewis wrote.
2020 Election
Trump is ‘completely unraveling’: Former top White House aide says ‘you can see it on his eyes’
President Donald Trump is breaking under intense pressure as his policy choices continue to result in devastating outcomes, a former top White House official said on Thurday.
"One American dying a minute now," former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci posted on Twitter.
"The worst quarter in our modern economic history," he continued. "A threat of delay against a Presidential election."
"The guy is finished," Scaramucci continued.
"Completely unraveling. You can see it on his eyes," he suggested.
One American dying a minute now.
2020 Election
Storyteller Don Winslow warns of ‘Trump’s evil plan’ — and the coming ‘October surprise’
Bestselling author Don Winlsow has released his latest ad against President Donald Trump.
The ad, titled "Trump's Evil Plan" warns of Trump using three strategies to try and win the 2020 election.
"Trump can't run on the economy, because he's destroyed it," the narrator says. "And he cannot run on his response to the coronavirus, because it is a disaster with 150,000 dead."
"So Donald Trump is going to play three cards in his final days before the election," the narrator predicts. "Card number one, he's going to start a civil war."
"Card number two, he's going to promise a vaccine that is not remotely ready," the narrator says. "Card number three, he's going to try an October surprise on Joe Biden."