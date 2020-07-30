Trump’s new favorite doctor was sued for malpractice after patient died: report

Dr. Stella Grace Immanuel was praised by President Donald Trump for her advocacy of using hydroxychloroquine to “cure” COVID-19. But she has been sued in Louisiana for malpractice, the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday.

“The Houston-based doctor’s promotion of the antimalarial drug for COVID-19 treatment has drawn national scrutiny since social media sites such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter classified the video as misinformation related to the coronavirus and removed it,” the newspaper noted. “The attention unearthed that Immanuel is also a minister who has made unconventional medical and supernatural claims on YouTube, including that masturbation attracts demons, same-sex couples are an abomination and men should not wear dresses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Court filings reviewed by the Houston Chronicle also reveal she was recently sued in Louisiana for medical malpractice in a case involving a woman who died after being treated in Immanuel’s care,” the newspaper reported. “In the Louisiana court case, a woman identified as Leslie Norvell complained of a broken needle in her arm at the Sabine Medical Center in Many, about 80 miles south of Shreveport. She said the needle broke off in her arm while doing meth in 2019. Immanuel and another doctor prescribed Norvell medication but did not order a closer look at her arm through an X-ray or other medical tests, the lawsuit alleges.’

“Norvell went home and, because of the pain, sought help hours later from a hospital in Shreveport, where a surgeon removed the needle. Six days later, Norvell died,” the Houston Chronicle explained. “The suit, lodged in January in Sabine Parish, alleges that Immanuel ignored Norvell’s complaints about an infected needle and failed to treat her or to alert authorities.”

Read the full report.