WATCH: White woman pulls gun on Black woman after allegedly almost hitting her with her car

On Wednesday, a viral video showed a white woman in Auburn Hills, Michigan, pulling a handgun on a Black woman in an altercation in a parking lot.

According to the woman taking the video, the white woman nearly hit the Black woman while backing up her van, and the argument escalated quickly.

“Get the license plate!” the Black woman can be heard shouting.

“Don’t you f**king jump behind my car,” replied the woman with the gun. “Get the f**k back! Get the f**k back! Back the f**k up!”

According to the poster, the woman who brandished the gun has been arrested.

Watch below: