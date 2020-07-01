Quantcast
WATCH: White woman pulls gun on Black woman after allegedly almost hitting her with her car

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, a viral video showed a white woman in Auburn Hills, Michigan, pulling a handgun on a Black woman in an altercation in a parking lot.

According to the woman taking the video, the white woman nearly hit the Black woman while backing up her van, and the argument escalated quickly.

“Get the license plate!” the Black woman can be heard shouting.

“Don’t you f**king jump behind my car,” replied the woman with the gun. “Get the f**k back! Get the f**k back! Back the f**k up!”

According to the poster, the woman who brandished the gun has been arrested.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘It’s real’: Trump campaign’s new T-shirt insignia looks a lot like a Nazi symbol — and people are noticing

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign is promoting a new shirt that features an eagle clutching a shield with the American flag and ribbon displaying his campaign. The Nazi Reichsadler is an eagle clutching a shield with a swastika.

While eagles have been used since the Roman Empire to signify power, the only eagles clutching a shield in their feet appear on Nazi memorabilia and Trump's campaign shirt.

It's a fact that didn't go unnoticed by those on Twitter, Wednesday. Specifically, the Republican-run Lincoln Project posted the images together, saying, "Come on."

One person tried to claim that it was similar to the American symbol, which was specifically designed with plenty of symbolism in mind. In the left foot, the eagle is gently holding an olive branch, to signify the strive for peace. In its right foot are 13 arrows, with the claws out, to symbolize strength. In its mouth, the eagle is holding a banner with E Pluribus Unum (out of many, one).

Trump savaged by ex-NAACP president for refusing to denounce ‘white power’: He has been ‘coy with white supremacists’

Published

50 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, former NAACP President Ben Jealous tore into President Donald Trump for his refusal to disavow the "white power" video he retweeted earlier in the week.

"You know, this president has been coy with white supremacists again and again," said Jealous. "He did it around the Ku Klux Klan early on. He did it with Charlottesville, there is good people on both sides. And now you see him do it here."

"Again, it's part of his attempt to dog whistle, to play to his base," said Jealous. "He's running like George Wallace. He's running like Lester Maddox. You know, he has the RNC scheduled for him to speak on Ax Handle Saturday. It's a mess. And that just — these are his instincts. This is a guy — the Central Park Five, the world has known for 20 years they are innocent, he insists they are guilty. When it comes to race, he has a real problem."

This is the Afghan contractor who delivered Russian cash to the Taliban: report

Published

57 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

According to the New York Times, Afghan contractor Rahmatullah Azizi was the one who delivered cash from the Russian GRU to the Taliban for their pledge to kill American soldiers for the Russians.

"He was a lowly drug smuggler, neighbors and relatives say," about Azizi. Then he started working on projects that involved funneling money into projects in Afghanistan.

"As security agencies connected the dots of the bounty scheme and narrowed in on him, they carried out sweeping raids to arrest dozens of his relatives and associates about six months ago, but discovered that Mr. Azizi had sneaked out of Afghanistan and was likely back in Russia," the Times reported. "What they did find in one of his homes, in Kabul, was about half a million dollars in cash."

