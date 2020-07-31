Quantcast
‘We’re dying here’: Florida newspaper editorial rips Gov. Ron DeSantis

Published

2 hours ago

on

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wore a face mask as he greeted Vice President Mike Pence with a fist-bump at Miami’s airport Monday. He should back up the photo-op with a sensible and long-overdue statewide mask requirement.With each passing day, COVID-19 continues to careen out of control in Florida. A record 216 deaths were reported Wednesday. That broke the previous record of 191 deaths, reported just Tuesday.“The numbers are not stabilizing,” Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry told the Sun Sentinel’s Lisa Huriash on Tuesday.“I am getting so much pressure to shut everything down. … I’m try…

‘I hope you all die’: Fresno salon owner hit city official with her car after dispute over COVID-19 rules

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

According to a report from the Fresno Bee, an unidentified Salon owner in Fresno harangued a city health official in the parking lot outside of her business after she was cited for a second time for ignoring pandemic shutdown notices -- and then hit him with her car.

An internal email from a police officer who responded to the incident described what happened when two health officials appeared at the salon last week and what happened afterward.

According to one official, he had returned to his car when a woman started cursing him in the parking lot

“F--- you. F--- Mayor Brand. F--- Newsom. F--- you all. Find something better to do. I hope you all die. Somebody should put a bullet in your brain,” the woman reportedly shouted to which the city employee replied, "Keep it classy."

Sheriffs test positive for coronavirus after vowing not to enforce mask orders

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

A number of sheriffs are refusing to enforce coronavirus mask orders and lockdowns, and now some of them are becoming infected with the potentially deadly virus.

Their defiance of statewide orders echoes the right-wing "constitutional sheriff" movement whose adherents refuse to enforce gun laws, and is based on the fallacious claim that county sheriffs are the highest constitutional authorities in the nation, reported The Guardian.

Trump’s racist appeal to suburban whites could have a boomerang effect: columnist

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

Suburbs in America are filled with white people who claim to support progressive causes, but when it comes concrete local issues as opposed to abstract national ones, "white liberals are often more keen to acknowledge their privileges than to forfeit them," Eric Levitz writes this Friday in The Daily Beast.

On Wednesday, President Trump vowed to protect “all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream” from being “bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood.” According to Levitz, Trump's words were designed to appeal to white liberals who share his sentiment privately rather than publicly.

