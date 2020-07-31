‘We’re dying here’: Florida newspaper editorial rips Gov. Ron DeSantis

According to a report from the Fresno Bee, an unidentified Salon owner in Fresno harangued a city health official in the parking lot outside of her business after she was cited for a second time for ignoring pandemic shutdown notices -- and then hit him with her car.

An internal email from a police officer who responded to the incident described what happened when two health officials appeared at the salon last week and what happened afterward.

According to one official, he had returned to his car when a woman started cursing him in the parking lot

“F--- you. F--- Mayor Brand. F--- Newsom. F--- you all. Find something better to do. I hope you all die. Somebody should put a bullet in your brain,” the woman reportedly shouted to which the city employee replied, "Keep it classy."