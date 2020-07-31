‘We’re dying here’: Florida newspaper editorial rips Gov. Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wore a face mask as he greeted Vice President Mike Pence with a fist-bump at Miami’s airport Monday. He should back up the photo-op with a sensible and long-overdue statewide mask requirement.With each passing day, COVID-19 continues to careen out of control in Florida. A record 216 deaths were reported Wednesday. That broke the previous record of 191 deaths, reported just Tuesday.“The numbers are not stabilizing,” Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry told the Sun Sentinel’s Lisa Huriash on Tuesday.“I am getting so much pressure to shut everything down. … I’m try…
