Adele accused of cultural appropriation after posting photo in bantu knots and a Jamaican flag bikini
Adele set out to celebrate a cultural festival honoring Caribbean and Black heritage that had been forced online by the coronavirus pandemic. But critics accused the English singer of cultural appropriation when she posted a photo of herself in bantu knots, a traditional African hairstyle, and a Jamaican flag bikini.“Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival, my beloved London,” the British pop star, 32, wrote alongside her photo, referring to the annual festival that normally draws two million people to Kensington.But for the internet, the “X” of the Jamaican flag marked the wrong spot.Twitte…
Breaking Banner
Trump celebrates his economy as unemployment becomes top Google search query in 97 percent of US counties
President Donald Trump and the GOP spent most of last week celebrating the Trump economy as being solid and on the rebound after the February recession and the coronavirus pandemic.
Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow said Trump rescued the United States as it was entering a recession. If one only considers the stock market it could be close to possible, but for the majority of Americans who can't afford to pay bills, much less play the stock market, it's a different story.
2020 Election
Donald Trump’s hunger for violence isn’t just about politics — it’s fuel for his bloated ego
There are a seemingly infinite number of stories about how Donald Trump is the worst kind of person in every possible way, so readers can be forgiven if they missed or forgot this one: In 1991, Trump, ever the soulless troll, took his then-mistress, Marla Maples, to Aspen, Colorado, to spring her on his then-wife, Ivana Trump. Accounts of the specific details vary, but converge on one central fact: The two women had a very public fight while Trump looked on, apparently with pleasure. Trump's main memory of the event was to bask in the envy of another man who witnessed the fight, because every story Trump tells about himself (most of which, of course, aren't true) is about how everyone else wishes they could be as awesome as him.
Breaking Banner
CDC’s missteps are causing people to lose trust in a great institution
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been the premier U.S. public health agency since its founding on July 1, 1946.
The CDC is responsible for assuring the health of all Americans and promoting evidence-based public health practice. It also is responsible for researching the causes of death and illness as well as working on ways to prevent them. Americans have come to trust it for accurate information.