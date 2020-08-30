After ship-to-ship transfer, almost 400 migrants still left at sea
Almost 400 migrants remained stranded in the central Mediterranean on Sunday, after a dangerously overcrowded rescue boat was emptied of all its passengers.The Louise Michel, part of a charity mission sponsored by British street artist Banksy, launched a Mayday call late Friday after picking up more than 200 people.Over the course of Saturday, 49 were taken in by the Italian coastguard, while the rest were transferred onto another charity vessel, the German-flagged Sea-Watch 4.”#LouiseMichel no longer has guests onboard, but the struggle of the survivors is not over,” a Twitter account for the…
No, Trump didn’t create ‘the greatest economy in history’ — or even in the last few years
The most repeated phrase of the Republican National Convention was that President Donald Trump created the greatest economy the world has ever seen. The evidence, however, shows that it’s not the greatest in world’s history, or American history. It may not be even better than the Obama economy, even before the pandemic devastated our economy.
GDP Growth: I went to Macrotrends.net to gather all of the data on annual growth rates from 1961 to 2019, before the pandemic. In his best year, 2018, Trump’s growth rate was 3.18 percent, good for 29th best since JFK took office. In 2019, the GDP growth rate was 2.33 percent (41st best) and in 2017, it was 2.22 percent (44th best) out of all 59 years. In 1950, our first quarter GDP growth rate was 16.7 percent, according to Trading Economics.
2020 Election
Ivanka Trump pitched a rosy second term — and glossed over the reality for working women
Introducing her father on the final night of the Republican National Convention, Ivanka Trump presented Americans with a picture of a grandfather, a defender of working people and of women — an unconventional “people’s” president.
This story first appeared at The 19th.
It was a rousing message, delivered by one of the administration’s most effective surrogates — even if the positive portrait it painted was at odds with many of the president’s public actions.
2020 Election
‘Troubling’: Experts fear Trump’s ‘October surprise’ could hurt America’s public health ‘for generations to come’
Public health experts on Saturday decried the Food and Drug Administration's "troubling" approval of a Covid-19 treatment which has not been proven to help patients who are severely ill with the disease.
The FDA expanded its emergency authorization on remdesivir on Friday evening, allowing its use for all patients who are hospitalized with Covid-19. Previously, the drug had been approved—and shown to benefit—only patients who are not ill enough to require the use of a ventilator.
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn claimed that "the data show that this treatment has the potential to help even more hospitalized patients who are suffering from the effects of this devastating virus," but epidemiologists and other experts pushed back.