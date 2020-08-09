Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Angry’ Trump Michigan voters admit they want ‘this nightmare to end’ in November

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s Michigan supporters are abandoning their 2016 pick for Vice President Joe Biden as the election comes closer.

In a series of interviews on MSNBC Sunday, revisited voters they’d met earlier in the election cycle in Kent County.

Katey Morse and her husband were both working full time, and their kids were in school back in March, but things quickly changed as the coronavirus spread throughout the country. Luckily, she and her husband didn’t lose their jobs, but they, like many parents, are struggling to do virtual school for their kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m turning into more of an angry person than I’ve ever been in my life,” she said about how she feels politically, noting that it makes her sad. “I’ve just got a countdown to November now, and I’m hoping we’ll wake up from this nightmare we’re in.”

She later explained that she was attracted to Trump in 2016 because he was a businessman who she thought would make the right decisions. But she’s now watching business leaders make those right decisions and Trump making the wrong ones.

Hal Ostrow once called himself “politically homeless,” but now things have changed for him too.

“I think we’re seeing it on a daily basis — this delegitimizing of pillars of our society, of institutions of government, everything from COVID testing to choices we’ve got to make for our kids. And there is just a void of leadership at the top,” he said.

Ostrow also explained that the “law and order” message from Trump isn’t really effective because the kind of “law and order” Trump wants isn’t resonating with suburban voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morse agreed, saying, “we’re not 1950s housewives anymore. We’re educated, strong women, who are trying to raise families while working full time out of the home. So, to make a statement saying, we’re going to be — to defund the police and we’re going to be overrun in our communities by all these bad people, it’s ludicrous!”

Jerry Stepanovich was a Trump voter who was parroting the language the Trump used about the “witch hunt” against him. Now things have changed.

“Some of his statements, some of the buffoonery,” he said as a reason for his diversion from solid Trump supporters. “Some of his actions and also when he said, ‘we’re going to knock this right down,’ that’s — that ain’t gonna happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked what he would have done differently, he said Trump’s “blasé” attitude claiming “yeah, we’ll take care of this,” is what Stepanovich found questionable. “The bravado — that’s kind of irking me right now.”

See the clip below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump is so nervous about the debates he cut his golfing short: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 9, 2020

By

Axios reported Sunday that President Donald Trump is so nervous about the three upcoming presidential debates that he quit his weekend vacation golfing short so he could meet with aides at his Bedminister resort to discuss it.

Trump has been talking a big game about the debates, demanding that there be even more debates and that they happen sooner. He's claimed that his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, is too old and not mentally fit and that the debate between the two will highlight this.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The last recession Americans lose their homes — and it’s about to happen again if we do nothing: columnist

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 9, 2020

By

New York Times editorial board member Binyamin Appelbaum noted that when the last recession in 2007-2008 took down the United States, Republicans didn't do anything to save Americans from being removed from their homes. President George W. Bush was quite to work with conservative Democrats and GOP leaders for a corporate bailout while the lives of many Americans was destroyed. Now, it's about to happen again.

Writing in a Sunday column, Appelbaum explained that personal belongings are littering the sidewalks of New Orleans as people are evicted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Sounds like he’s not getting the job done’: Acosta hammers Trump aide for being a ‘dealmaker’ who can’t make a deal

Published

57 mins ago

on

August 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign aide Jason Miller told Congress that they need to get back to Washington to pass a stimulus package. The comment came as Trump was spending his weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey, golfing at his resort. Meanwhile, Trump's campaign seems to also be off message about the president's executive orders, revealing that apparently, they didn't work because a stimulus is still needed.

CNN's Jim Acosta probed Miller on how Trump could claim to be a "dealmaker" and so brilliant at making deals if he can't even manage to make a deal with Congress on the COVID-19 stimulus package.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image