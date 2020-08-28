Australia PM ‘open’ to repatriating NZ mosque gunman
Canberra is open to the idea of New Zealand sending the Australian-born gunman behind the Christchurch mosque massacre back home to serve his life sentence, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday.
White supremacist Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life without parole on Thursday for the attacks on two mosques last year that killed 51 Muslim worshippers.
Soon after the punishment was handed down, New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said Tarrant, 29, should be transferred to the Australian prison system.
“The Islamic community and all of New Zealand has already suffered enough without having to pay astronomical prison costs to keep him safe in our prison system,” Peters said.
Australia’s Morrison said he had received no request to transfer Tarrant but he was prepared to talk about the prospect with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern.
“Whether he is held in Australia or New Zealand, look we’re open to that discussion,” he told Seven News television.
“That obviously has a lot of implications, these sorts of decisions. The prime minister of New Zealand and I will talk about those issues.”
He said the wishes of survivors and bereaved family members would be paramount in any decision on Tarrant’s future.
“Most of all we are concerned about what the views of the families would be for those affected and we want to do the right thing by them,” he said.
Tarrant, a former gym instructor from the rural New South Wales town of Grafton, moved to New Zealand in 2017 and immediately started planning an attack on the country’s Muslim community.
Government documents show it is costing around NZ$4,900 (US$3,240) per day to keep Tarrant behind bars, compared to NZ$302 for a regular prisoner.
The documents say he is “likely to have needs and present risk at a level of severity beyond any” managed in New Zealand before.
Tarrant has already caused issues for prison authorities, when a letter he wrote from jail was posted on the extremist website 4Chan in August last year.
In it, Tarrant praised British fascist Oswald Mosley and warned “there is a great conflict on the horizon”.
The Corrections Department apologised and promised it would not happen again.
Lawyers at Tarrant’s sentencing this week revealed that in a pre-sentencing interview in April he said he had renounced his racist views and felt remorse for the attacks.
But judge Cameron Mander on Thursday rejected the gesture as “uncorroborated, self-serving and a relatively recent phenomenon”, before imposing life without parole, an unprecedented sentence in New Zealand.
Tarrant is likely to be kept in isolation for his own safety at New Zealand’s only maximum-security prison in Auckland, where 80 percent of inmates are Maori or Pacific islanders.
© 2020 AFP
Illinois teen charged over deadly shooting of Kenosha protesters
Prosecutors on Thursday charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Kyle Rittenhouse faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. He would face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, the most serious crime in Wisconsin.
The shootings late Tuesday — largely caught on cellphone video and posted online — and the shooting by police Sunday of Blake, a 29-year-old Black father of six who was left paralyzed from the waist down, made Kenosha the latest focal point in the fight against racial injustice that has gripped the country since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
Trump’s admission to Penn under investigation after new evidence of SAT fraud emerges
Professors have asked President Donald Trump's alma mater to investigate his admittance to the university decades ago based on "new evidence" revealed by his niece.
Eric Orts and five other faculty members have renewed their request that the University of Pennsylvania to look into Trump's transfer into the school in 1966 after his niece Mary Trump claimed in her recent book that he had paid someone else to take his SAT exam, reported the Washington Post.
Japan’s longest-serving PM Abe announces resignation for health reasons
Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, announced on Friday he will resign over health problems, in a bombshell development that kicks off a leadership contest in the world's third-largest economy.
"I have decided to step down from the post of the prime minister," Abe told a press conference, saying he was suffering from a recurrence of the ulcerative colitis that ended his first term in office.
In a country once known for its short-tenured prime ministers, Abe's departure would mark the end of an unusual era of stability that saw Abe strike up strong ties with President Donald Trump even as Abe's ultra-nationalism riled the Koreas and China. While he pulled Japan out of recession, the economy has been battered anew by the coronavirus pandemic, and he has failed to achieve his cherished goal to formally rewrite the US-drafted pacifist constitution because of poor public support.