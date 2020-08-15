Democratic National Convention will feature performances by Billie Eilish, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson
The 2020 Democratic National Convention is days away and after the announcement of Joe Biden choosing Kamala Harris for his Vice President, the DNC has announced more information about what the convention will be like.On top of the impressive list of speakers including Michelle and Barack Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton and Bernie Sanders, the DNC has shared that Billie Eilish, The Chicks, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Billy Porter, Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Still and more are all scheduled to perform.The convention, which will be held over four days beginning …
Trump’s campaign has plans to disrupt coverage of the Democratic convention: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump will be hitting the road next week where he will visit battleground states in an effort to steal headlines while the Democrats hold their national convention to select former Vice President Joe Biden as their presidential nominee.
With the physical convention set aside due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Democrats will hold a virtual convention that will feature a host of high-profile Democrats including former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama among others, and Trump's campaign wants to get the president out front of them and grab the limelight.
Trump losing ground among retirees in must-win Florida
Jim Farr is a staunch 77-year-old Republican in the sunny southern state of Florida, which lures retirees from all over America -- a powerful political bloc.
As the country's presidential election draws nearer, Farr dislikes the idea of voting for a Democrat. But the idea of giving President Donald Trump another term irks him even more.
Farr, who lives in Kissimmee in the central part of the state, is a devout Christian who considers abortion akin to "murdering babies" and believes in what he calls compassionate capitalism. He says it is not the Republican party that has lost a supporter -- the president has.
There’s something much more exciting happening behind the scenes of the Biden-Harris ticket
Joe Biden’s pick of Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate for the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket has generated strong responses. While many Democrats are elated at the idea of seeing a brown-skinned woman of Indian and Jamaican heritage in such a position, progressives are debating one another about Harris’ mixed record on bread-and-butter issues such as criminal justice reform, foreign policy, and health care. In many ways, Harris is not unlike Barack Obama: charismatic, intellectually brilliant, telegenic, and with just the kind of racially diverse background that symbolizes an America that most liberal-minded people want to live in. But far more hopeful than Harris’ achievement is the new crop of staunchly progressive young people of color that is chipping away at the Democratic Party establishment through electoral politics.