Egypt invites Musk after ‘aliens built pyramids’ tweet
Egypt has invited Elon Musk to visit its famed pyramids after the SpaceX and Tesla founder posted a satirical tweet stating that clearly extra-terrestrials had built the giant monuments.
“Aliens built the pyramids obv,” Musk had tweeted, picking up on a theme popular with conspiracy theorists and kicking off a predictable flood of replies ranging from light-hearted to furious.
Among the avalanche of one-liners, memes and potshots were some angry messages from nationalistic Egyptians who demanded the eccentric engineer and high-tech billionaire better check his facts.
Egyptian International Cooperation Minister Rania al-Mashat, a savvy social media user, however, saw a marketing opportunity to help revive the country’s pandemic-battered tourism sector.
“I follow your work with a lot of admiration,” wrote Mashat, a former tourism minister. “I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders.
“Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you,” she added, inviting the entrepreneur to come and see for himself one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, Egypt’s enormous tombs built for pharaohs and their consorts.
Musk followed up by posting a link to a BBC article about the history of the giant structures, calling it “a sensible summary” of how they were constructed.
The most famous and largest of Egypt’s ancient monuments, the Giza Pyramids outside Cairo, reopened to the public last month after a three-month closure forced by the coronavirus pandemic.
Egypt’s tourism sector suffered a decade of turmoil after the 2011 Arab Spring protests and overthrow of longtime dictator Hosni Mubarak, with militant attacks and political instability keeping many tourists away.
The tourism sector, which accounts for a fifth of the country’s GDP and employs some three million people, had recovered to draw record visitors, around 13.6 million last year, when the COVID-19 crisis struck.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
A psychiatrist assess Trump: A lonely, terrified boy — afraid of his father and unloved by his mother
The roots of Donald’s inability to feel empathy or compassion lie in the relationship with his mother. When a child has rarely been held, it is hard ever to feel loved.
Mary Trump’s book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, gives an unprecedented firsthand look at a president through the lens of a mental health expert, echoing the unprecedented first-time-in-history consensus of thousands of mental health experts who came forth with concerns about a U.S. president. Dr. Justin Frank, a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst in Washington, DC, and former clinical professor at George Washington University Medical Center, was among those voices, publishing his book, Trump on the Couch: Inside the Mind of the President, two years earlier.
Breaking Banner
MSNBC’s Morning Joe asks GOP senators how many Americans must die until they turn on Trump
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough laid the blame for most of the U.S. coronavirus deaths on President Donald Trump's failure of leadership.
Instead of offering accurate information about the deadly virus, the "Morning Joe" host said the president tried to create an "alternate reality" to protect his own political fortunes instead of American lives.
"It is breathtaking, but this is what would be autocrats do," Scarborough said. "It's what they do across the world. They create their own reality, an alternate reality, and they invite their followers to come along and, like cult members, a lot of them do. A lot of them believe the alternate reality, and that's why Donald Trump still has the 40 percent or so hardcore support that he does have because he has gotten people to buy into alternative facts."
COVID-19
France facing ‘highly likely’ second wave of COVID-19 in autumn or winter
France's top scientific body on Tuesday said a second wave of the coronavirus was "highly likely" this autumn or winter as the country grapples with a marked increase of new cases of the disease over the past two weeks.
"France has the situation under control but it is precarious with a surge of virus circulation this summer. The short term future of the pandemic mainly lies in the hands of the population," the scientific committee on the disease said in a statement published by the Health Ministry's website.
"It is highly likely that we will experience a second epidemic wave this autumn or winter," the statement added.