Quantcast
Connect with us

Experts weigh in on Trump’s chances of going to jail

Published

59 mins ago

on

Will America soon have its first Shawshank President? Will Donald Trump find himself fending off riots in the Attica mess hall? Tweetless and at the mercy of 2,000 “angry Democrat” inmates?

A number of recent developments show that one cannot rule it out. Things took a decidedly serious turn last week when New York prosecutors told a federal judge that there were “public reports of possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.” They added that they may also be investigating possible crimes involving bank and insurance fraud, according to the New York Times, which also reported that Deutsche Bank has been complying with a Manhattan District Attorney’s Office subpoena for months, turning over detailed financial records in connection with some $2 billion the bank has lent Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news comes on the heels of a Supreme Court ruling last month that declared the president was not immune from state criminal investigations, therefore clearing the way for a New York grand jury to subpoena Trump’s financial records, an effort spearheaded by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.

For Trump, the stakes couldn’t be higher once he leaves office: He could go from the White House to the Big House.

So, I asked some experts the likelihood that the president could really wind up in a New York prison. “Absolutely yes, if we are a nation of equal justice and Trump is convicted of serious felonies,” Trump biographer David Cay Johnston told me. But he quickly added, “Whether it happens is entirely unpredictable.”

Still, New York has a real chance at putting Trump behind bars. The state has jurisdiction over most of his properties and operations relating to his 2016 presidential campaign. Crucially, states also are not subject to the U.S. Department of Justice’s rule that a sitting president may not be prosecuted for federal crimes. Trump, therefore, is stripped of his four-year kryptonite shield if he is re-elected. A state indictment of a sitting president, though historically unprecedented, is entirely possible. His DOJ-Roy Cohn, Bill Barr, is constitutionally powerless to intervene.

That should make Trump uneasy, especially as New York Attorney General Letitia James ramps up her own investigations. “We will use every area of the law to investigate President Trump and his business transactions and that of his family,” she declared after taking office two years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Vance’s subpoena appears to go beyond obtaining financial records relating to alleged pre-election hush money payments to silence two women, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. Both of the women claim to have had affairs with Trump. Information gleaned from the DA’s inquiry could expose tax cheating and money laundering as well as bank and insurance fraud, which are felonies.

Johnston told me he’s confident that Vance already has Trump’s New York tax filings. Even though the IRS and state tax authorities share tax information on citizens and business entities, it’s unclear whether he also has the president’s federal returns. The DA is seeking Trump’s financial records from his accounting firm Mazars USA in addition to Deutsche Bank—to compare that data with what he already possesses, looking for corroborating information, according to Johnston.

“Trump has a well-documented history as a tax cheat and for hiding business records,” Johnston said. “This is garden variety tax fraud, a straight-up tax scam that could easily be a felony.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That doesn’t necessarily mean he will go to jail. More often than not, tax cheats get away with heavy fines in lieu of prison sentences, Johnston said. Moreover, Trump, like many very wealthy people, will continue to throw monkey wrenches into the judicial system with appeal after appeal and other rope-a-dope tactics until revenue agencies finally become open to a low-punitive settlement.

This is echoed by Duncan Levin, formerly a senior staff member under District Attorney Vance and an ex-assistant U.S. attorney. Whether the president would actually be sentenced to prison is a political call, Levin said. “Can you imagine an ex-U.S. president actually being sent to prison?” he told me. “It’s inconceivable that Trump didn’t know about the hush money payments. But it’s highly unlikely that he’d be arrested on misdemeanor charges. They would have to be very serious felonies.” False statements to financial institutions would count.

ADVERTISEMENT

More likely, he added, the DA may be zeroing in at this point on Trump’s inner circle. “Michael Cohen didn’t act alone. He collaborated with people within the Trump organization to cover up the hush payments just before the election,” Levin said. Look, at least initially, for indictments of Trump underlings.

The good news, though, is that Vance will not put off his investigation and possible indictments until after the November election. DA’s proceed on cases irrespective of extraneous events, including a general election, Levin said.

But the hope of many that Trump could finally be held accountable for his crimes may be remote. At most, one can imagine him behind bars at a white-collar correctional facility like that of his former lawyer Michael Cohen, as opposed to hard time at a penitentiary like Attica. For now, though, time will tell. The Americans who want to see justice carried out are more likely to watch this shamed crook-in-chief spending his remaining years out of office consumed in exhausting and financially draining legal battles, fully exposed for the criminal he’s always been.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump openly admits to sabotaging Post Office to boost his re-election chances

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump told Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo on Thursday that he is blocking needed funds to the United States Postal Service as a way to thwart Democrats' efforts to have mail-in voting during the 2020 presidential election.

When asked a question about giving the Post Office the resources needed to handle millions of mail-in ballots this fall, the president said he was not interested in providing the funds.

"Now they need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," Trump said, according to CNN's Abby Philip. "But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump tried bullying schools into reopening — and now it’s blown up in his face: NYT

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's attempts to bully public schools into opening their doors during the novel coronavirus pandemic appear to have backfired.

A new report from the New York Times documents how Trump's aggressive push to force schools back open without offering a plan to do so safely has only hardened opposition from teachers unions who have complained that the current state of the pandemic makes going back to class too risky to their members' health.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Months to prepare’: Trump’s ‘disarray’ after Kamala Harris joins Biden mocked on Morning Joe

Published

47 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

MSNBC's John Heilemann marveled at the "total disarray" in President Donald Trump's response to Sen. Kamala Harris joining the Democratic ticket.

The president has seemed even more off than usual since Joe Biden named the California Democrat his running mate, the "Morning Joe" contributor said, although Trump and the Republican Party should have been prepared for that likely scenario.

"If you think about the metrics by which we judge in politics, a VP rollout, they controlled the timing, didn't have a leak that came out, got out ahead of them," Heilemann said. "All the electronic means they used on Tuesday to get the word out, 24 hours later you had a unified Democratic Party. No faction of the party taking potshots at the pick. Not just unified but enthused, donors writing checks. Small donors on the web giving the campaign its biggest fund-raising campaign in history. Everything you could want on the Democratic side and rave reviews from the press. A candidate who cleared the bar ready to be commander in chief. No one questioning their qualifications, and on the Republican side, total disarray in terms of what the message is supposed to be."

Continue Reading
 
 