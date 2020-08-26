Quantcast
#FireTuckerCarlson takes off after Fox News personality defends right-wing terrorist

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image of Kyle Rittenhouse (screengrab) and Tucker Carlson, photo by Gage Skidmore.

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson defended Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse, who was arrested for the murder of two Black Lives Matter protesters.

“The 17-year-old who has been charged tried to run from the mob, tripped and fell in the middle of the street,” Carlson said. “A man ran up and smashed him in the head with a skateboard. The 17-year-old fired his gun.”

“Kenosha has devolved into anarchy, the authorities in charge of the city abandoned it,” Carlson argued. “People in charge, from the governor of Wisconsin on down, refused to enforce the law. They stood back and watched Kenosha burn.”

“So are we really surprised this looting and arson accelerated to murder? How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” he asked.

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich blasted Fox News executives for airing Carlson’s defense of right-wing gunman.

Reich wasn’t the only one shocked by the segment, with the hashtag #FireTuckerCarlson taking off on Twitter. Here’s some of the commentary and analysis:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
