FireTuckerCarlson takes off after Fox News personality defends right-wing terrorist

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson defended Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse, who was arrested for the murder of two Black Lives Matter protesters.

“The 17-year-old who has been charged tried to run from the mob, tripped and fell in the middle of the street,” Carlson said. “A man ran up and smashed him in the head with a skateboard. The 17-year-old fired his gun.”

“Kenosha has devolved into anarchy, the authorities in charge of the city abandoned it,” Carlson argued. “People in charge, from the governor of Wisconsin on down, refused to enforce the law. They stood back and watched Kenosha burn.”

“So are we really surprised this looting and arson accelerated to murder? How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” he asked.

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich blasted Fox News executives for airing Carlson’s defense of right-wing gunman.

If they don't take action after this, every one of Fox News's executives, directors, and advertisers is complicit in Tucker Carlson's racist, murderous rants. https://t.co/YbT8as1kHg — Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 27, 2020

Reich wasn’t the only one shocked by the segment, with the hashtag #FireTuckerCarlson taking off on Twitter. Here’s some of the commentary and analysis:

An innocent black guy is killed by police and Tucker Carlson calls him a thug. A guilty white guy murders two people and Tucker Carlson calls him a patriot. https://t.co/SGHhohdLfC — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 27, 2020

Stochastic terrorism: “the public demonization of a person or group resulting in the incitement of a violent act, which is statistically probable but whose specifics cannot be predicted.”#FireTuckerCarlson https://t.co/KFzeFR0taV — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 27, 2020

Tucker Carlson just told his audience that a 17 year old white supremacist was justified for murdering 2 peaceful protesters. He basically sent out a whistle call for an all out race war. #FireTuckerCarlson https://t.co/UjcWIXEoQA — julie (@AngryRN74) August 27, 2020

Tucker Carlson has been putting on a fascism masterclass, night after night, for years. Justifying the murder of protesters was an inevitability. This is what the show has always been about. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) August 27, 2020

How shocked are we that Tucker Carlson decided he had to maintain his fussy depravity when no one else would dare by giving a thumbs up to murder. No one, since being surprised at the latest bile to spew forth from this wanna-be man/persistently piqued desk jockey is redundant https://t.co/IXzWu7O2mM — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) August 27, 2020

Tucker Carlson has been spewing white supremacist rhetoric for awhile, but tonight’s monologue made it clear—he wants a race war & he’s willing to excuse a murderer as long as he’s killing the right people. He’s a despicable racist. He should be FIRED. #FireTuckerCarlson — Teresa -TIRED OF TRUMP – Trejo (@_Tired_of_Trump) August 27, 2020

The first ten minutes of tonight's Tucker Carlson Tonight are the closest thing I think I've ever seen to pure, unfiltered fascism in American public life. Going out to the largest cable news audience ever. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 27, 2020

Your occasional reminder that Tucker Carlson is employed and compensated by a corporation whose board of directors could insist that its employees, e.g., not excuse racial violence:

Rupert Murdoch

Lachlan Murdoch

Chase Carey

Anne Dias

Roland A. Hernandez

Jacques Nasser

Paul Ryan. https://t.co/PbQQ1Jz12K — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 27, 2020

It is mind boggling that this racist, hypocritical motherfucker still has a job.#FireTuckerCarlson https://t.co/MYrFKaCg4y — 💙 Koko 🥁 💙 (@Kokomothegreat) August 27, 2020

#FireTuckerCarlson This is so fucking disgusting. If this “17 year old with a rifle” had been Black, I can guarantee you that he would be spewing a very different narrative. FOX NEWS IS TRASH https://t.co/ES08gqHHZy — cassaleigh 🏳️‍🌈 BLM (@cassaleigh_) August 27, 2020

Tucker Carlson is a bombastic tv personality but this crosses the line. Defending a murderer for politics, really?#FireTuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/edMnWX3dXN — Joshua Geller (@jmgeller95) August 27, 2020

Even Fox can't afford to tolerate its personalities validating murder and describing it as "maintaining order." #FireTuckerCarlson — GigMistress (@MistressGig) August 27, 2020

I’ll give Tucker Carlson credit. He’s very creative at finding new ways to show he’s a despicable human being. https://t.co/VLiHO9LdN2 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 27, 2020

🙋‍♂️Raise your hand if you want Tucker Carlson to be Fired. — Steve Herzfeld 🌊 (@american2084) August 27, 2020

When Tucker Carlson trends on twitter you know it's because of some racist shit. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 27, 2020

Tucker Carlson opened tonight's program by defending a 17 year-old who murdered two people in the street with an assault rifle. https://t.co/lV4fADkqPC — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 27, 2020

“@DesignationSix: Tucker Carlson Justifies Kyle Rittenhouse's murders. We need to boycott cable until they ban Fox News. We can also boycott their sponsors@Disney

You ok with this Disney @hulu

You ok with this ? @TivityHealth@SandalsResorts@amazon

You ok with this ? — John Cusack (@johncusack) August 27, 2020

Tucker Carlson explains that it's hardly surprising that this radicalized 17 year old decided to murder two people in cold blood. You'd think this would be a bright line. But of course it's not for Fox. https://t.co/UzhRWs7EZX — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 27, 2020

You don't need to read the Kenosha killer’s manifesto…Just turn on Fox News.

In 2018, Tucker Carlson claimed “Terrorism is a largely immigrant phenomena” …. tonight he is defending White Supremacist terrorism.pic.twitter.com/K4Sw7eJCoa — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) August 27, 2020

If Tucker Carlson stays on the air after this then everyone needs to stop complaining about cancel culture forever.https://t.co/CUpQ2VbFea — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) August 27, 2020

Would Tucker Carlson say this if Kyle Rittenhouse was Black, Brown or Muslim? Just keep everything else the same except his skin color. Republicans, what happened to you? https://t.co/0OYj9LZ6ro — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 27, 2020

Tucker Carlson defending Kyle Rittenhouse's decision to murder 2 people in a Kenosha, Wisconsin. His show needs to be CANCELED. And so do his ADVERTISERS.#CancelTuckerCarlson https://t.co/ZbkAFUJ7qz — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 27, 2020

All I see in my Twitter feed is the RNC getting streamrolled by Tucker Carlson’s pro-vigilante justice commentary. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) August 27, 2020

Even if they don't appear on Tucker Carlson Tonight, advertisers who partner with Fox News make his show possible. Here's a list of the network's top current advertisers: https://t.co/mtGGM1bJ3C https://t.co/sUWqUnJtHQ — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) August 27, 2020

fox news pays tucker carlson millions of dollars for this commentary. this is what fox news wants to tell the world during its most prominent timeslot. because fox news' business model depends on the defense of white supremacy. https://t.co/2HB9AKVnOR — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 27, 2020