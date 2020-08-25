‘I almost fell out of my chair’: Widespread shock over Melania Trump’s claims about her husband
First lady Melania Trump addressed the Republican National Committee Convention on Tuesday evening.
The partisan political speech was giving from the White House, with the first lady speaking behind the official presidential seal.
Here’s some of what people were saying about the claims in here speech:
First Lady Melania Trump offers well-wishes to all impacted by coronavirus, as she looks out upon a large White House crowd not wearing face coverings, which health experts say is critical to stopping the rapid spread of the deadly virus. #RNC2020
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) August 26, 2020
“He demands action,” Melania says of her husband, who cheated on her with a porn star shortly after she gave birth to their son.
— Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) August 26, 2020
Has Melania ever actually met her husband? She seems to be describing someone else, someone very different than @realDonaldTrump
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 26, 2020
Trump works harder, says Melania, by spending the record number of days on the golf course, especially during a pandemic that has killed 180,000 Americans.#RNC2020
— Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 26, 2020
Melania speaking about women's suffrage about an hour after a speaker who thinks women should be stripped of their right to vote.
— John Iadarola (@johniadarola) August 26, 2020
Melania's speech is literally being met with crickets chirping
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2020
Melania's talking about her immigrant experience.
A reminder – exactly 4 years ago this month, Donald Trump promised a press conference "over the next couple of weeks" at which she'd address allegations she broke immigration laws.
We're still waiting.https://t.co/DrFafzMZLe
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 26, 2020
For the record, Melania Trump somehow obtained U.S. citizenship via an "Einstein Visa" typically reserved for Pulitzer winners or Olympians
— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) August 26, 2020
Your daily reminder that Melania trump had the audacity to openly question President Obama's citizenship, while HER OWN path to citizenship is highly questionable.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 26, 2020
Melania: "Totally honesty is what we deserve from the President."
DONALD TRUMP LIES ABOUT LITERALLY EVERYTHING
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 26, 2020
Seriously, even Trump is bored with her speech. pic.twitter.com/OKRBZlO9oy
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) August 26, 2020
Melania just said Trump welcomes differences of opinion.
I'm dead.
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 26, 2020
Melania Trump talking about how political attacks on the opposition party would be a waste of time tonight is just a touch disorienting given all else.
— Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) August 26, 2020
Wait melania is saying trump is honest? Didn’t he cheat on her and then pay @StormyDaniels during the 2016 election
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 26, 2020
Melania believes four more years with Donald is best for America. But, if he is not re-elected, do you think she will stay with him four more years? Real question.
— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) August 26, 2020
Melania's speech was boring and full of lies, but you won't heard that from the major networks because they need to both sides everything
— Josh Russell (@josh_emerson) August 26, 2020
Melania: "Total honesty is what we deserve from our president.”
Yes, and President Trump has made more than 20,000 false or misleading statements as president, which is not good! #rnc #gopconvention
— Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) August 26, 2020
As Melania talks about the perils of cyberbullying it occurs to me that perhaps like all other Republicans she hasn't read Trump's tweets
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2020
This speech is not stolen from Michelle Obama #melania #RNCConvention2020
— Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) August 26, 2020
For two nights, the RNC has only divided the country, Melania is screwing up the messaging by calling for people to come together.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 26, 2020
"He doesn't waste time playing politics" — Melania on [squints at notes] … … Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/eJFj1bzGCZ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2020
“He doesn’t waste time playing politics,” Melania says.
I almost fell out of my chair. That’s ALL that Trump does. Every decision is political.
As I wrote: Doing the right thing, for him, is simply doing whatever he thinks will benefit him the most. https://t.co/opbauZvE6T
— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) August 26, 2020
Points to Melania for trying. But that speech was an interminable mess. #RNCConvention2020
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 26, 2020
2020 Election
Trump son busted for 3 lies in 1 sentence during RNC speech: ‘Eric Trump has used more lies than verbs’
First son Eric Trump ignored the COVID-19 pandemic, but said his dad would "soon" be sending Americans to Mars, during his address on the second night of the Republican National Committee Convention.
The president's son, who is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, made a number of false claims during his speech.
Here's some of what people were were saying about Eric Trump's speech.
https://twitter.com/RonWaxman/status/1298445272993980416
2020 Election
Pam Bondi’s performance at the RNC took the GOP’s absurdity to new heights
You might have thought it would be hard to outdo the absurdity of Kimberly Guilfoyle screaming at the top of her lungs to an empty auditorium on the opening night of the Republican National Convention. But on Tuesday, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi reached new heights of absurdity in the second night of the event in a speech filled with unfettered hypocrisy.
Bondi returned to a theme of the Trump campaign that has largely been absent from the convention thus far: Joe Biden's supposed corruption. As one of Trump's lawyers during the impeachment trial, she tried to press the case against Biden at the center of the president's high crimes. Trump tried to get Ukraine to investigate allegations that Biden, as vice president, corruptly sought to have a Ukrainian prosecutor fired to protect his son, who was working on the board of the energy company Burisma in the region.
2020 Election
Eric Trump says his dad is sending ‘Americans to Mars … SOON’ — but said nothing about the Covid pandemic
First son Eric Trump was the third of Trump's children to address the Republican National Committee Convention, following speeches by his half-sister Tiffany Trump and big brother Donald Trump, Jr.
In an argument that NASA may dispute, he said Americans would "soon" be headed to Mars.
"Every day my father fights for the American people. The forgotten men and women of this country, the ones who embody the American spirit, which is unlike anything else in the world. It built the New York City skyline, it built the Hoover Dam and soon -- under my father's leadership -- it will send Americans to Mars," he claimed.