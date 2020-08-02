Quantcast
‘I’m a white supremacist’: Trump supporter gets choked out after slapping woman in Florida

Published

1 hour ago

on

A self-proclaimed white supremacist who said he supports President Donald Trump was reportedly arrested after he was seen on camera punching a woman.

The incident was said to have occurred in Sarasota County, Florida on Friday.

In video shared on social media, a man identified as Nicholas Aaron Schock can be heard demanding employees of an establishment “call Donald Trump” after he is asked not to expose himself to children.

“I’m a white supremacist!” Schock shouts. “The Aryan nation will rule the world!”

“If you don’t know Donald Trump, I’m not going nowhere,” he says.

When a woman warns Schock that children are nearby, he slaps the woman with an open hand. Several men quickly tackle Schock to the ground, where is put into a chokehold.

According to Law & Crime, Schock was arrested and held on a $620 bond.

Watch the video clip below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
