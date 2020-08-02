‘I’m a white supremacist’: Trump supporter gets choked out after slapping woman in Florida

… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
A spokesperson for the Republican National Committee was forced on Sunday to walk back a Saturday statement by another individual that the press would be excluded from Donald Trump's renomination in Jacksonville.
On Saturday the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported a convention spokesperson stated all activities related to the Aug. 24 renomination would be closed to reporters “given the health restrictions and limitations in place in the state.”
In a column for USA Today, longtime Republican campaign consultant Stuart Stevens admonished GOP lawmakers for standing by silently while a desperate Donald Trump has turned to outright racism to save his re-election bid, saying the president's words will haunt the party for years.
Pointing out that he has worked in five presidential campaign over the years, Stevens -- who is a Never-Trumper who works with the Lincoln Project -- said the type of campaign the president is running now won't work in a rapidly changing country.