LISTEN: Trump goes on angry rant against female reporter while phoning into Fox News

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump spent his Tuesday evening calling into Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News.

During the call, the leader of the free world whined about Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman.

“The Pulitzer Prize is worthless as far as I’m concerned,” Trump said of the coveted award. “Because, when you have the Maggie Habermans getting a Pulitzer Prize and she got it all wrong.”

“I haven’t spoken to her forever — she’s like my biographer, like she knows everything about me. She knows nothing about me.

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, President Donald Trump

“And they talk about — they have sources, they don’t have sources, they’re made up, they make them up in their mind, they have no sources, I know when there are sources,” he said, without offering any evidence.

QAnon Republican’s campaign kicks journalist out of event after he covered sexist slur against Pelosi: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein, pro-QAnon congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene's campaign kicked him out of their election watch party shortly after he reported on the content of her victory speech from the primary runoff — saying that it was a closed press event.

Bluestein documented Greene attacking both mainstream Republicans and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) whom she referred to as "that b*tch."

Small businesses in turmoil as pandemic stimulus talks stalled: report

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Politico reported that small businesses are in limbo as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has stalled, and as the White House and Congress appear to be at a standstill on extending coronavirus stimulus.

"The collapse of pandemic relief negotiations has brought complications for the massive emergency lending program, which shut down on Saturday to new loans after doling out more than $520 billion in funds, leaving banks and borrowers unsure of how to proceed with a key phase of the rescue," reported Zachary Warmbrodt.

2020 Election

WATCH: Tucker Carlson flips out after guest teaches him how to pronounce ‘Kamala Harris’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson repeated mispronounced the first name of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is Joe Biden's running mate.

"On Fox, Tucker Carlson keeps calling her KAM-uh-luh, which is not how it's pronounced," Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel noted.

He linked to a tweet with a picture of Harris explaining in her memoir how to pronounce her name.

Harris wrote, "my name is pronounced 'comma-la' like the punctuation mark. It means 'lotus flower,' which is a symbol of significance in Indian culture. A lotus grows underwater, its flower rising above the surface while its roots are planted firmly in the river bottom."

