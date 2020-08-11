LISTEN: Trump goes on angry rant against female reporter while phoning into Fox News

President Donald Trump spent his Tuesday evening calling into Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News.

During the call, the leader of the free world whined about Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman.

“The Pulitzer Prize is worthless as far as I’m concerned,” Trump said of the coveted award. “Because, when you have the Maggie Habermans getting a Pulitzer Prize and she got it all wrong.”

“I haven’t spoken to her forever — she’s like my biographer, like she knows everything about me. She knows nothing about me.

“And they talk about — they have sources, they don’t have sources, they’re made up, they make them up in their mind, they have no sources, I know when there are sources,” he said, without offering any evidence.

The President is now ranting about Pulitzer Prizes and Maggie Haberman pic.twitter.com/FgzYIpi9Xl — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 12, 2020