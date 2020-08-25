Putin spokesperson: Navalny poisoning allegations are ’empty noise’
Allegations of Kremlin involvement in the possible poisoning of dissident Alexei Navalny are “empty noise,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson on Tuesday.”These allegations cannot be true and are what I would describe as empty noise. We are not going to take them seriously,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.Peskov said it was premature to allege that Navalny had been poisoned, because a specific toxic substance that could have caused the dissident’s condition had not been detected.Berlin’s Charite hospital, which has been t…
South Korea to close schools in Seoul due to rising infections
Schools in South Korea's capital Seoul are to close again, three months after reopening, due to the dramatically rising Covid-19 caseload, the Education Ministry said on Tuesday.Except for the highest grade, which is preparing for final exams, all students are to switch to online teaching, after at least 193 students and teachers were tested positive in the Seoul area.Kindergartens are to temporarily close as well.Though South Korea has dealt with the pandemic without a large-scale lockdown so far, authorities worry that the situation could get out of control."The number of infection clusters ... (more…)
Trump supporters eye disenchanted Democrats in greater Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Steve Wenzel served nearly three decades in the Minnesota Legislature as a Democrat, inspired by party icons like former President John F. Kennedy and Vice President Hubert Humphrey.But this week he is supporting President Donald Trump as a delegate to the virtual Republican National Convention. Wenzel, a politics professor at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, said the Democratic Party has “drifted leftward to the point where I can’t even recognize it.”The Little Falls resident also participated in the 2016 Republican convention but headed into that gathering wary of Trump. He p... (more…)
RNC’s ‘Diversity Night was the biggest joke since Infrastructure Week’: Black ex-Republican
In a column for the Daily Beast, the former counsel for the Republican Congressional Committee expressed dismay at what was supposed to be "Diversity Night" at the Republican National Convention saying the party still has not figured out how to deal with race in America.
According to Sophia Nelson, a black woman who once ran for a House seat as a Republican and recently left the party due to the rise of Donald Trump, her former party blew their chance to peel away voters of color from the Democrats by featuring speakers using racist dog whistles on the same night a smattering of Black Trump supporters were featured.