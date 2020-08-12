Quantcast
Connect with us

Side-by-side video exposes Trump as he reads the exact same script at multiple press briefings

Published

2 hours ago

on

If President Donald Trump sounds like he’s mindlessly rattling off random facts and figures on a monotone voice while reading another script that sounds like the same script before, there’s a reason for that. The scripts have been almost identical on multiple occasions.

The Recount showed a mash-up of several different videos of Trump reading the exact same words about the COVID-19 pandemic and the United States “conducting more tests than any other country in the world.” He also cites the exact same phrase for talking about the elderly dying of the coronavirus and how they can fast-track the vaccine for 100 million of the 330 million Americans in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Trump is quoted more frequently for his Q&A session of the press briefing, there’s a reason that the intro of the press conference has been ignored: it’s too similar to previous briefings.

See the video from The Recount below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Florida sheriff ordered his officers to not wear face masks — and then banned the safety gear

Published

35 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

A Florida sheriff ordered his officers to not wear face masks -- and banned the safety gear from his office -- even as the southern US state has hit record daily coronavirus death tolls.

Sheriff Billy Woods, of central Florida's Marion County, emailed deputies Tuesday to tell them of the new mask prohibition, according to local paper the Ocala Star Banner, citing the message.

"My order will stand as is when you are on-duty/working as my employee and representing my Office – masks will not be worn," the email read.

The sheriff allowed for certain exceptions, including for officers who work in prisons, schools, hospitals or with people suspected of being infected with the virus.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fast-moving brush fire north of Los Angeles has prompted mandatory evacuation orders for some 500 homes

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

A fast-moving brush fire north of Los Angeles prompted mandatory evacuation orders for some 500 homes on Wednesday as firefighters battled the flames that had burned 10,000 acres by early evening, authorities said.

The Lake Fire erupted at around 3:30 pm (2230 GMT) near Lake Hughes, about a 90-minute drive from Los Angeles.

Rapidly-spreading flames had scorched some 10,000 acres (4,050 hectares) within a little more than three hours, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

"Multiple agencies are battling a brush fire near the Lake Hughes area in the Angeles National Forest," the department said in a tweet.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Trump should know how to be in public with a woman who publicly humiliated him’: Trevor Noah jokes

Published

60 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

"The Daily Show's" Trevor Noah couldn't help but notice President Donald Trump's confusion during the Q&A of his daily coronavirus press briefing. Trump was asked about Vice President Joe Biden's pick as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate. In his attacks on Harris, Trump seemed to be spending more time defending Biden than he did attacking him.

Trump claimed the reason he was surprised Biden picked Harris is that she was "very very nasty to Joe Biden," he said she was "probably nastier even than Pocahontas," his nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). "She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden."

Continue Reading
 
 