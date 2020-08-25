South Korea to close schools in Seoul due to rising infections
Schools in South Korea’s capital Seoul are to close again, three months after reopening, due to the dramatically rising Covid-19 caseload, the Education Ministry said on Tuesday.Except for the highest grade, which is preparing for final exams, all students are to switch to online teaching, after at least 193 students and teachers were tested positive in the Seoul area.Kindergartens are to temporarily close as well.Though South Korea has dealt with the pandemic without a large-scale lockdown so far, authorities worry that the situation could get out of control.”The number of infection clusters …
RNC’s ‘Diversity Night was the biggest joke since Infrastructure Week’: Black ex-Republican
In a column for the Daily Beast, the former counsel for the Republican Congressional Committee expressed dismay at what was supposed to be "Diversity Night" at the Republican National Convention saying the party still has not figured out how to deal with race in America.
According to Sophia Nelson, a black woman who once ran for a House seat as a Republican and recently left the party due to the rise of Donald Trump, her former party blew their chance to peel away voters of color from the Democrats by featuring speakers using racist dog whistles on the same night a smattering of Black Trump supporters were featured.
Mike Pompeo is killing U.S. foreign policy and everyone has become numb to the routinized abuse: op-ed
According to the Washington Post's Daniel Drezner, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's leadership style regularly displays all of the flaws of a "Trumpist political appointee" which has ultimately "numbed all foreign policy observers to his necrotic effect on the State Department and U.S. foreign policy."
Drezner writes that Pompeo has become the "21st-century avatar of Tartuffery" -- believing himself to be so pious that he's above ordinary rules and regulations, which is how he acts every time he enters into a "political gray zone." He's also an unrelenting partisan.
Trump actually does have a campaign platform — but Republicans know voters will hate it: Ex-Bush speechwriter
The Republican Party agreed not to produce a platform for its 2020 convention, but conservative David Frum says they're just afraid to show voters their priorities.
The former speechwriter for George W. Bush laid out the GOP's shadow platform in a new column for The Atlantic, arguing that party leaders know voters would recoil from their positions -- and President Donald Trump's impulsive leadership kept Republican National Convention planners from rolling out some version of those policies.