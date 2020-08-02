Suspense surrounds Biden’s upcoming VP selection
Washington (AFP) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has promised to soon reveal his running mate.And as the suspense builds over who Biden will choose to be on the ticket for November’s election, this much is known — it will be a woman.About a dozen names have been bandied about by pundits and the press but the favorite for the vice president slot appears to be California Senator Kamala Harris.The speculation that the 55-year-old Harris would be the choice was fueled further last week when Biden appeared at an event clutching a notepad with her name on it.Written on the pad under H…
In a rare move, Republicans tell President Trump ‘no’
In a rare moment in the Trump era, several Texas Republicans pushed back against President Donald Trump on Thursday when he floated in a tweet the idea of delaying the presidential election in November. The president does not have the legal authority to move Election Day; that power resides with Congress.
Trump's tweet came just 16 minutes after the U.S. Commerce Department released data showing the nation's gross domestic product had fallen 33% in the second quarter of 2020. In it, he said, "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???!"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will skip Republican National Convention to deal with coronavirus
Gov. Greg Abbott will skip the Republican National Convention later this month in North Carolina as he continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in Texas, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will instead chair the state's delegation to the scaled-down gathering.
Abbott announced the plan in a letter dated Friday to the national GOP chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel.
Being the VP — hot seat or just spare seat?
Washington (AFP) - Donald Trump's challenger in the US election, Joe Biden, is soon to announce his vice presidential pick. But what does a VP really do?Do they matter?The vice presidency may not be quite as frustrating and bewildering as the portrayal given by Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the HBO series "Veep." But still...Veeps warm up for the main act. They go around the country telling people how great the president is.And even if they work in one of the world's most famous buildings, the White House, there won't be many streets named in their honor.The title's "not worth a bucket of warm spit,"... (more…)