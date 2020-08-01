Quantcast
The Lincoln Project ads are derailing Trump’s re-election campaign — here’s how

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Saturday, The Guardian profiled The Lincoln Project — the group of disaffected Republican strategists who have turned against their former party and are releasing a string of needling ads attacking President Donald Trump.

“In their launch manifesto, published as a column in the New York Times, the founders said their goal was ‘defeating President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box’, including his Republican supporters in Congress,” reported Richard Wolffe. “To that end, they said their efforts were about “persuading enough disaffected conservatives, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents in swing states and districts” to defeat Trump and elect congressional majorities opposed to Trumpism.”

According to executive director Sarah Lenti, one of the ways this is accomplished is by sharing testimonials from anti-Trump Republicans up and down the ballot, who GOP voters respect and listen to — in the hope that just enough of them will be persuaded against Trump to cost him the election. But another big part of the strategy, she said, is to provoke Trump himself into melting down until the voters tire of him.

“Some of these ads have an audience of one,” she said. “That’s always been part of the strategy. Because every time he gets off message, spewing grievances, he’s not campaigning. The idea is to get him off message again and again and again. It bothers him. We hear from people inside the White House that he wants them to make us go away. But we’re not going away.”

This is part of why their ads, which target Trump on a personal level, air in Washington, D.C. — even though Democrats are assured to win the district, it ensures Trump will see the ads, and react to them.


2020 Election

Most of Trump’s authoritarianism and corruption goes unnoticed by the public

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

It was an especially fascist-y week in Donald Trump's America.

His trial balloon about postponing the election drew rebukes from just about everyone, including his erstwhile defenders on the right. He vowed that he would cancel TikTok, whose teens have caused him so much consternation. We learned that the Trump regime had been content to let Covid-19 spread like wildfire across blue states because "[their] people" weren't getting sick and dying and they were eager to shift blame for the economic fallout to their governors. It was reported that the Department of Defense is referring to protesters as "adversaries," and that the Department of Homeland Security has been tracking and issuing intelligence reports about journalists covering the uprising against discriminatory policing. And Attorney General Bill Barr removed any lingering doubts--if there any remained--that he's become the latest in a long line of sleazy lawyers who have served as Trump's corrupt "fixers."

WATCH: Florida Trump supporters waving Confederate banners clash with BLM protesters

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

A video filmed by a supporter of President Donald Trump and posted to Facebook on Monday and picked up by TMZ shows a group of right-wing demonstrators in Keystone Heights, Florida, shouting angrily at a small group of Black Lives Matter protesters.

The pro-Trump demonstrators were carrying Thin Blue Line flags, Confederate battle banners, and Trump 2020 banners. One man held a sign that said "Burn Loot Murder = BLM."

"You're racist against my white heritage," shouted one of the demonstrators. When he noticed one of the Black Lives Matter supporters holding a sign that said "Start Healing," he yelled, "We ain't hurt you yet, motherf**kers. We can get you something to heal up motherf**ker real quick."

2020 Election

GOPers made a ‘deal with a man they didn’t understand’ and now Trump is burning them to the ground: conservative

Published

42 mins ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, executive editor Jonathan Last said the Republican lawmakers are reaping what they have sown for underestimating Donald Trump's self-absorption and the Republican Party will be left in tatters after the president is long gone.

Taking a cue from several of the Never-Trumper Lincoln Project founders who have said that they want to "burn it all down" and start all over again, Last said the president is way ahead of them when it comes to destroying the GOP which is headed for a November wipeout.

