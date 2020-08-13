‘Urine Trouble Trump’ trends on Twitter after Michael Cohen’s memoir discusses ‘golden showers’

The discussion of the 2020 election on Twitter descended into the sewer on Thursday after former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released the forward to his forthcoming book.

“From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump’s clandestine lovers, I wasn’t just a witness to the president’s rise—I was an active and eager participant,” Cohen wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

That resulted in the hashtags for “Urine Trouble Trump” and “Golden Showers Trump” trending nationwide.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

#UrineTroubleTrump is trending. That should piss him off. — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) August 14, 2020

Somehow, we also managed to get #UrineTroubleTrump to the top of what's trending? 😂😂 Today was a good day. pic.twitter.com/vgwzP34KbR — Strictly BLM (@christoq) August 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Q: What type of people does Trump like best?

A: European.#UrineTroubleTrump — JRehling (@JRehling) August 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT