US consulate employee attacked in Hong Kong
A staff member of the US Consulate General in Hong Kong was attacked by a man outside his workplace on Tuesday afternoon, police and a US official said.
The financial hub’s police said they received a report on an attack in the afternoon which a consulate employee suffered a bloody injury to his head after a man struck him and fled.
A spokesperson of the consulate confirmed a staff member had been “assaulted by an unknown individual”.
“The employee did not sustain life-threatening injuries. We cannot speculate on the assailant’s motives at this time,” the consulate official added.
Once a beacon of stability, Hong Kong has been left bitterly divided and polarized after last year’s huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.
Beijing has rejected calls for greater democracy and often blamed Washington for instigating and condoning the rallies.
It has responded with a crackdown on protesters, including the imposition of a sweeping new security law which has prompted the US to sanction some Chinese and Hong Kong officials.
Trump’s GOP is in trouble — and ‘it’s not clear what they can do’ to fix it: NYT polling analyst
New York Times polling analyst Nate Cohn took stock of the first night of the Republican National Convention and came away confused about whether the GOP accomplished its goals -- or even if accomplishing its goals was possible.
Writing on Twitter, Cohn said that the RNC has "a lot of work to do" to rebuild support ahead of the November election, but he warned that "it's also not always clear what they can do" to accomplish that.
"I'm reminded of the scene in 'Apollo 13,' when the flight director asks after the explosion: 'Let's look at this from the standpoint of status. What do we got on the spacecraft that's good?'" he writes. "At least on the numbers, they don't have many good answers to that question."
US media fact-checks Republican National Convention in real time
The opening of the Republican National Convention on Monday quickly generated controversy over how the four-day event is being covered by the news media, with advocates of US President Donald Trump angered over attempts to fact-check claims in real time.
Day One of the Republican National Convention featured a complaint about his coverage by President Donald Trump, some aggressive fact-checking by television reporters and an odd social media backlash against Fox News Channel, the favourite network of many of the president's fans.
Kremlin accuses Germans of hasty verdict on Navalny poisoning
The Kremlin on Tuesday accused German medics of being too hasty after they said tests on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny indicated he was poisoned.
The 44-year-old Navalny, who is one of the fiercest critics of President Vladimir Putin and has exposed massive official corruption, is being treated in a Berlin hospital after falling ill on a flight in Siberia last Thursday.
He was treated for two days in a hospital in Siberia before being transferred to the Charite clinic.
Charite doctors said Monday that clinical tests on Navalny "indicate poisoning with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors".