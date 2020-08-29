USC researchers think THC in marijuana could treat deadly COVID complication
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Top University of South Carolina researchers think the chemical in marijuana that induces a “high” may be effective in treating a potentially lethal coronavirus complication, according to three newly released studies.The studies, co-published by Prakash Nagarkatti, found THC, the most potent mind-altering chemical in cannabis, can — in mice — prevent a harmful immune response that causes Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and promote a significant increase in healthy lung bacteria.The studies, published in Frontiers in Pharmacology, the British Journal of Pharmacology …
Republicans to make case for Trump after Democrats endorse Biden
The Republican Party is to make its case next week for four more years of President Donald Trump after his Democratic opponent Joe Biden wrapped up his party's convention with a vow to end what he called a "chapter of American darkness."
Accepting the Democratic nomination, the 77-year-old Biden said the United States was facing a "life-changing election" in November.
"The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division," the former vice president said in his acceptance speech in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.
WATCH LIVE: Night two of the virtual DNC Convention features two former presidents
Night two of the 2020 virtual Democratic National Committee Convention will feature speeches from two former presidents.
Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton are two of the speakers set to address the nation.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will speak from in front of the Statue of Liberty. Former Secretary of State John Kerry is also on the lineup.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will be given 60 seconds in a controversial decision.