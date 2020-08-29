WATCH: Florida man accused of ‘Trump violence’ after pulling gun on Black Lives Matter protesters

Shocking video purported to be taken in Tallahassee, Florida shows a man drawing a gun on Black Lives Matter protesters.

“Here’s a video of #TrumpViolence in Tallahassee as a psycho enters our protest and hits my GIRLFRIEND – he gets the hands put to him and pulls a gun like he didn’t expect it,” Twitter account @skidpapi posted.

In the video, the man can be seen pointing a handgun at a protester on his knees, with both hands above his head.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two police quickly responded and disarmed the man.

Here’s a video of #TrumpViolence in Tallahassee as a psycho enters our protest and hits my GIRLFRIEND – he gets the hands put to him and pulls a gun like he didn’t expect it. Arm yourselves. Tallahassee too strong for that. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/D7I6Am8ViT — Skid | #BLM | #FreePalestine (@skidpapi) August 30, 2020

Look familiar? This is the same man speaking to the police right before the attack. pic.twitter.com/EonzwFNTVO — Skid | #BLM | #FreePalestine (@skidpapi) August 30, 2020