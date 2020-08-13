‘Words can’t explain how I feel.’ Florida felons vote for first time since rights restoration
MIAMI — Deshaun Jones couldn’t sleep Monday night.Anticipation gnawed at her insides as she went on the internet, researching and evaluating candidates. The very next day the 44-year-old social worker would do something that she hadn’t done in more than a decade: She voted.Jones was among several felons who joined the Circle of Brotherhood, a nonprofit that encourages Black men to be community leaders, in marching to the polls for early voting on Tuesday. The demonstration took place in Brownsville and encouraged everyone in earshot to not take voting for granted.“For all the women who are com…
Biden’s deep Israel ties could ease Obama-era tensions: experts
During Joe Biden's first trip to Israel in 1973, he met prime minister Golda Meir, who chain-smoked as she detailed regional security threats days before the Yom Kippur War.
Biden, a newly elected senator at the time, later described that meeting as "one of the most consequential" of his life. In the more than four decades since, his career has been punctuated by a staunch defence of Israel, especially in its handling of the Palestinian conflict.
Biden, set to become the Democratic Party's presidential nominee next week, will face in Donald Trump a president that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described as Israel's best friend to ever sit in the White House.
‘Impossible dream’: Kamala Harris inspires people in her father’s Jamaica
Kamala Harris's boundary-breaking run at the US vice presidency has inspired hope and dreams in her father's native Jamaica, where locals claimed her as their own.
She might have been born in California to an Indian mother, but it was her Jamaican roots and historic candidacy that got people in Kingston excited on Wednesday.
"My heart is soaring for all the kids out there who see themselves in her and will dream bigger because of this," said Felicia Mills, a 36-year-old executive secretary.
"This means a lot for every little girl who has ever dreamed an impossible dream," she said, describing Harris as an "honorary Jamaican".
‘Under the radar’: Supreme Court using ‘shadow docket’ to quietly tackle rules around elections and COVID-19
The U.S. Supreme Court has been in the headlines a lot this summer, ruling on matters including LGBTQ rights in the workplace and a Louisiana law restricting abortion. But journalist Steve Vladeck, in an article published in Slate this week, emphasizes that the High Court doesn’t spend all of its time on famous cases. The justices, Vladeck points out, also have what University of Chicago law professor Will Baude has described as “the shadow docket” — which is “quietly shaping the rules of the upcoming elections, how governments can and can’t respond to COVID, the resumption of the federal death penalty, and more.”