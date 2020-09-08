At least 11 dead in massacres in Colombia
At least 11 people were killed in three separate group killings in Colombia, police said Monday, one of the deadliest days since FARC guerrillas signed a peace accord with the government in 2016.
The massacres — homicides of three or more people in the same event — took place in the past three days in the regions of Antioquia in the northwest, Bolivar in the north and Cesar in the northeast of the country.
In a slaying Monday in Antioquia, five people were killed “presumably by an armed group” in the town of Zaragoza, Colonel Ever Gomez, the head of the region’s police force, told reporters.
Also Monday, three men died in an attack in the area of Simiti, a town in the region of Bolivar. The victims had not immediately been identified, a police spokesperson told AFP.
Police also reported that an attack occurred in the town of Aguachica, in the Cesar region. A Venezuelan couple were killed and a third victim died as a result of injuries sustained in the same incident.
Experts warn that Colombia is undergoing a new cycle of violence that has been marked by an uptick in massacres just as the country hoped to have turned the page on the worst violence of the past, when left-wing FARC guerrillas agreed to lay down arms in 2016 after decades of conflict.
Between January 1 and August 17, the United Nations recorded 33 such group killings in different regions of the country, compared to 36 in 2019, 29 in 2018 and 11 in 2017.
Since then, the authorities have recorded an additional 12 massacres.
The government blames these acts of violence on armed groups that finance their operations through narco-trafficking.
While the accord with the FARC — which was the main guerrilla group operating in the country — reduced political violence, Colombia has lived for almost six decades with a conflict that has pitted state law enforcement agencies against guerrillas, paramilitaries and narcotraffickers.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Is Donald Trump a Nazi Sympathizer?
While Americans have been polarized over many issues over the last 70 years or so, if there was one thing we could truly say was a consensus position among people of all political stripes it was that Nazis were bad and that decent people shunned them.
Our president has already made it clear that he doesn't agree with that.
In 2017, President Trump had issued a very weak condemnation of the horrific events in Charlottesville, insisting that "many sides" were responsible for the violence. Forty-eight hours later, after tremendous public criticism, he came forward with an obviously insincere rote denunciation of white supremacy, Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan. But he couldn't leave it at that.
Breaking Banner
‘People should go to jail’: White House chief of staff claims DOJ found evidence of ‘unlawful’ acts in Russia probe
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows suggested that law enforcement officials who investigated President Donald Trump's ties to Russia might be jailed for alleged wrongdoing.
Meadows told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday that he had seen evidence from a Department of Justice investigation that reflected poorly on FBI officials involved in the origins of the Russia probe, reported the Washington Examiner.
2020 Election
WATCH: Sarah Sanders busted on air for lie claiming Trump personally conducts military death notifications
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was forced to backtrack on Tuesday after first claiming that President Donald Trump personally informs the family after military service members are killed in action.
During an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America, Sanders responded to allegations that Trump had referred to veterans and military personnel as "suckers" and "losers."
"I was there that day," Sanders explained to ABC host George Stephanopoulos. "I was part of those conversations and those things didn't happen."
"But not only was I there that day," she continued. "But I spent more time with the president over two and a half years than just about anybody outside of his family and I saw a president who loves this country, who loves the men and women of the armed forces."