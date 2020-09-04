Chaos at Fox News as some refuse to believe the network’s own reporting on Trump’s contempt for troops

On Friday, Fox News confirmed much of the reporting by The Atlantic on President Donald Trump disparaging American service members.

The network followed the Associated Press and The Washington Post in largely confirming the reporting.

But even after Fox News reporters matched the reporting, Fox News personality Greg Gutfield falsely claimed on-air that the story had been “debunked.”

As Fox's own reporters confirm parts of the Atlantic story, Greg Gutfeld refers to it on air as a "hoax" and a "scam" pic.twitter.com/Fg938GaSyf — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 4, 2020

The split continued throughout the day.

“Fox contributor knocks Fox reporter for noting Fox has now confirmed key details of The Atlantic’s reporting,” CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy noted.

Fox contributor knocks Fox reporter for noting Fox has now confirmed key details of The Atlantic's reporting. https://t.co/8kFBS08MHq — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 4, 2020

Darcy also noted a bizarre headline on the Fox News website following the network’s confirmation of the reporting. This was noticed by his CNN colleague Jon Passantino, who used to manage the webpage for Fox News,

and suggested the editorial choice was “extraordinary and unusual.”

I used to manage the Fox News dot com homepage. This would be an extraordinary and unusual decision to run this denial as the top story despite having confirmed key details of the reporting https://t.co/GOf2RUjXcV — Jon Passantino (@passantino) September 4, 2020

But Fox News personality Laura Ingraham seemed to be bashing her colleagues for a “fake” story on Friday evening.

It would save a lot of time if the Media would just tell us what fake stories they will be announcing over the next six weeks, and when each story will be released — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 5, 2020

The uncomfortable position the network is in was hilariously driven home by Pete Buttigieg on Friday evening.

Even if you don't believe the multiple news organizations—including @FoxNews—that have confirmed these reports, believe your own eyes. These comments are part of Donald Trump's pattern of disrespect for the military since he faked an injury to get out of serving in Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/JwAR3URCT6 — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 5, 2020

Here is the Fox News reporting:

Two former sr Trump admin officials confirm .@JeffreyGoldberg reporting that President Trump disparaged veterans and did not want to drive to honor American war dead at Aisne-Marne Cemetery outside Paris. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

This former official heard the President say about American veterans: "What's in it for them? They don't make any money." Source: "It was a character flaw of the President. He could not understand why someone would die for their country, not worth it." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

Re: trip to mark 100th anniversary of WW I

Source: "The President was not in a good mood. Macron had said something that made him mad about American reliability and the need perhaps for a European army. He questioned why he had to go to two cemeteries. 'Why do I have to do two'?" — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

When asked IF the President could have driven to the Aisne-Marne Cemetery, this former official said confidently:

"The President drives a lot. The other world leaders drove to the cemeteries. He just didn't want to go." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

Regarding McCain, "The President just hated John McCain. He always asked, 'Why do you see him as a hero?" Two sources confirmed the President did not want flags lowered but others in the White House ordered them at half mast. There was a stand off and then the President relented. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020